Public Can Book Their Vaccination Beforehand Through App
WONDRx is a made-in-India health-tech start-up working on Digital India mandate augmenting 'AtmaNirbhar' concept across the healthcare stakeholders. Providing convenience and transparency, this platform will make sure vaccination reaches every corner of India.

WONDRx has tied up with doctors and qualified healthcare service providers across the country to ensure easy accessibility of the vaccine to the concerned citizens through an app. It has already curated and listed 180,000-plus healthcare providers on its WONDRx consumer app, making it the largest healthcare providers' aggregator in India.

Speaking on the occasion, co-founder and Director of WONDRx, Pankaj Agarwal said, "Our app would list the details of all vaccination clinics that we are curating, along with the fees to be paid for availing the vaccination at a pre-booked time slot."


He added, "Vaccination booking via pre-booked slots will ensure crowd management as well while maintaining social distancing aspects. People from every nook and corner of this country would be able to take an informed decision based on the details provided."

Agarwal further said that the application would act as a bridge between the residents of each state and the vaccination clinics. This would help the people to schedule their appointment with the vaccination clinics of choice and do away with waiting in uncertainties and long queues.

The app would be compatible with Android phones in the first phase and iOS versions would be launched at later stages. This app would be available as a free download from Google Play Store for every consumer and healthcare provider of the country.

Dwelling on the advantages of this product, the founder and Director of WONDRx, Pankaj Sindhu, stated, "This product will make the vaccination journey highly convenient for every stakeholder -- consumers, doctors, vaccine distributors and manufacturers -- while ensuring required transparency and control around vaccination. It would give control and visibility right from the manufacturer to the end consumer at the last mile and ensure a controlled supply chain."



Source: IANS

