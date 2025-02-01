About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

White Blood Cells: A Clue to COVID's Impact on Women?

by Colleen Fleiss on Feb 1 2025 9:24 AM

Higher white blood cell counts may mean worse COVID for women.

White Blood Cells: A Clue to COVID`s Impact on Women?
For postmenopausal women, white blood cell or leukocytes counts could be a crucial indicator of COVID-19's potential severity, according to a new international study.

COVID Aftermath: Brain Fog and Exhaustion

Even months after the initial diagnosis of Covid -- caused by the SARs-CoV-2 virus -- millions of people worldwide suffer from its ongoing effects. Cognitive impairment and fatigue are the most common lingering symptoms, with cognitive impairment affecting 70 percent of patients. Older adults -- especially women -- are the most at risk, said the researchers from the US, and Singapore.

COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is important and focus on the facts related to COVID-19 vaccines.
“Post-acute sequelae of Covid infection significantly affects quality of life, often leading to severe disability. This effect is particularly pronounced in women, who already experience higher rates of cognitive impairment after menopause,” said Dr. Monica Christmas, associate medical director for The Menopause Society.

“By understanding underlying factors, we can better address these challenges and work to mitigate the cascade of symptoms that follow,” she added. The study, led by researchers from Rush University, Harvard Medical School, and Ohio State University, aims to better understand pre-existing risk factors that may make certain adults -- especially older postmenopausal women -- more vulnerable to more serious ongoing symptoms.

Specifically, they examined whether leukocyte count (a widely available clinical marker of systemic inflammation) was associated with Covid disease outcomes. The results, published online in the journal Menopause, showed that leukocyte count is an independent predictor of Covid symptom severity in postmenopausal women.

How COVID-19 Spurs Schizophrenia Risk?
How COVID-19 Spurs Schizophrenia Risk?
COVID-19 can heighten the chances of developing schizophrenia spectrum disorders, highlighting the need for psychiatric evaluation following infection.
While more research is necessary, the initial work is promising because leukocyte count represents an easily accessible, inexpensive clinical marker, said the team.

Source-IANS
COVID-19's Virus May Help Shrink Cancer Tumors
COVID-19's Virus May Help Shrink Cancer Tumors
COVID-19’s impact on cancer patients leads to the discovery of immune cells that may help target tumors, potentially offering a novel treatment for various cancers.
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to ...

Recommended Readings
Latest Coronavirus News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education