by Angela Mohan on  May 31, 2021 at 12:09 PM Coronavirus News
71% People In India Believe in COVID-19 Vaccines
Around 71 percent people in India have expressed faith in effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Of them, 48.1 per cent people said they strongly believe the COVID vaccines will be effective, while 23.8 per cent just agreed.

The IANS-CVoter Covid surevy was conducted between January 1 to May 27 with total of 56,685 participants.


A total of 10.8 per cent questioned the "effectiveness" the vaccines.



Source: IANS

