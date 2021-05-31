71% People In India Believe in COVID-19 Vaccines

Around 71 percent people in India have expressed faith in effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccination. Of them, 48.1 per cent people said they strongly believe the COVID vaccines will be effective, while 23.8 per cent just agreed. The IANS-CVoter Covid surevy was conducted between January 1 to May 27 with total of 56,685 participants. ‘Around 48 percent of people who believe in COVID vaccination, said they strongly believe the COVID vaccines will be effective.’Read More.. A total of 10.8 per cent questioned the "effectiveness" the vaccines. Source: IANS << Do People Have Faith in Covid Vaccines? Indian Govt to Support Kids Orphaned Due to COVID-19 >> Recommended Reading COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians. READ MORE Coronavirus Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus. READ MORE Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out READ MORE Vaccination for Children Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids. READ MORE Most Popular on Medindia Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Color Blindness Calculator Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants More News on: Vaccination for ChildrenCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake