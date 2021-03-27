by Colleen Fleiss on  March 27, 2021 at 11:08 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

World Health Organization Warns Of Counterfeit COVID Vaccines
The World Health Organization (WHO) warned against counterfeit COVID-19 vaccines and urged people to stick to government-run vaccination programs.

The WHO is "aware of vaccines being diverted and reintroduced into the supply chain, with no guarantee that cold chain has been maintained," he said, adding that counterfeit vaccines have been sold on the internet, primarily on the dark web. There have also been reports of "criminal groups" reusing empty vaccine vials.

Also on Friday, the WHO issued an alert for a counterfeit Covid-19 vaccine identified as BNT162b2, which was detected in Mexico in February.


The product was supplied and administered to patients outside authorized vaccination programs, may still be in circulation in the region and continue to be offered to patients outside authorized vaccination programs, the WHO said.

The genuine BNT162b2 Covid-19 vaccine is indicated for active immunization to prevent Covid-19 in individuals older than 16.

"Falsified Covid-19 vaccines pose a serious risk to global public health and place an additional burden on vulnerable populations and health systems. It is important to identify and remove these from circulation," the WHO warned in a statement.

Tedros urged the public not to buy vaccines outside government-run vaccination programmes, and to report any suspicious sale of vaccines to the national authorities, who will report it to the WHO.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE
COVID-19 by Numbers: Global Coronavirus Caseload Tops 125.3 Million
Globally, COVID-19 cases have surpassed 125.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.75 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Vaccines Show Limitations on Viral Vectors
Limited viral vector capacities are faced by AstraZeneca's and Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) latest wave of COVID-19 vaccines.
READ MORE
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

More News on:

Vaccination for ChildrenHealth Insurance - India