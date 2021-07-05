by Colleen Fleiss on  May 7, 2021 at 11:19 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

US Rolls Out Walk-in Covid Vaccines in Mobile Clinics
United States has rolled out walk-in COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies and mobile clinics, reported the media.

"We're going to make it easier than ever to get vaccinated," Biden was quoted as saying.

Retail chains like Walmart, Walgreens, Safeway and Stop and Shop have announced vaccines to walk-in clients at some locations or in mobile clinics, the report said.


The Biden administration targets to inoculate 70 per cent of American adults with at least the first shot by July 4.

Federal health officials have also directed drugstores and grocery-store pharmacies to offer second doses of the vaccine to people who received their first shot from a different provider.

Some US states have also offered a free inoculation in exchange for a ticket to a baseball game, a stiff drink or $100, the report said.

The country is also expected to get the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorisation for vaccinating adolescents ages 12 to 15.

However, the demand for Covid-19 vaccinations has fallen as the country approaches 150 million vaccinated people.

The average number of people getting a first or single dose each day has fallen by about 50 percent from the peak on April 13, the report said.

According to a research from the Duke Global Health Innovation Centre, the US is expected to have 300 million or more coronavirus vaccine excess doses by the end of July, raising concerns on uneven global distribution of Covid vaccines.

Given the current pace of vaccinations, 92 of the world's poorest countries may not reach even 60 per cent coverage until 2023 or later.

While confirmed purchases of vaccines globally cover 8.6 billion doses, four of the world's high-income countries, with a population of 1.2 billion (16 per cent of global population), account for 4.6 billion doses (53 per cent of all purchased doses).

On the other hand, the low-income countries hold just 770 million doses, the study showed.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
Single-dose of COVID-19 Vaccine Stimulates Immunity in COVID-19 Survivors
A single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 survivors stimulates robust immune response in COVID-19 survivors.
READ MORE
Tamil Nadu Receives 4 Lakh Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines
Tamil Nadu has received four lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines, said Tamil Nadu Health Minister C.Vijayabaskar.
READ MORE
Covid-19 Vaccine: An Expert Answers All Your Questions
Get vaccinated to reduce your risk from being infected with Covid-19 and death. Also, don't take any prescription drugs without confirming with your doctor, as it could be more harmful than the disease itself.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

More News on:

Vaccination for Children