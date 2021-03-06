by Angela Mohan on  June 3, 2021 at 12:55 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Oxford to Start Pandemic Sciences Centre
Pandemic Sciences Centre will be started soon to create global, and equitable science-driven solutions to prepare for, identify, and counter future pandemic threats.

The center will include a number of core institutes, will focus on generating actionable knowledge and data (from pathogens through to patients) in near 'real-time' and making this globally accessible; translating research into real-world solutions; and identifying ways to strengthen societal and political engagement, resilience, and responsiveness.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that spectacular advances are possible through an alliance of science, the public sector and industry -- creating digital disease control tools, diagnostic tests, and life-saving treatments and vaccines at unprecedented speed.


But it should not take a pandemic to make this happen," said Professor Peter Horby, inaugural Director of the Pandemic Sciences Centre.

"This level of innovation and multi-sectoral collaboration must be applied, day in and day out, to prevent another catastrophe like COVID-19," he added.

The University hopes to raise 500 million pounds to invest in this centre -- with contributions from philanthropists, corporate partners and governments.

Oxford scientists were pioneers in developing the COVID-19 vaccine that is being manufactured by AstraZeneca. It was also the second to win authorization for widespread use around the world.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

More News on:

Neck Cracking