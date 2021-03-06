Oxford to Start Pandemic Sciences Centre

But it should not take a pandemic to make this happen," said Professor Peter Horby, inaugural Director of the Pandemic Sciences Centre."This level of innovation and multi-sectoral collaboration must be applied, day in and day out, to prevent another catastrophe like COVID-19," he added.The University hopes to raise 500 million pounds to invest in this centre -- with contributions from philanthropists, corporate partners and governments.Oxford scientists were pioneers in developing the COVID-19 vaccine that is being manufactured by AstraZeneca. It was also the second to win authorization for widespread use around the world.Source: IANS