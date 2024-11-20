Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Pavithra. (2024, November 20). How Trump's Health Agenda Could Reshape Global Healthcare . Medindia. Retrieved on Nov 20, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-trumps-health-agenda-could-reshape-global-healthcare-218012-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Pavithra. "How Trump's Health Agenda Could Reshape Global Healthcare". Medindia. Nov 20, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-trumps-health-agenda-could-reshape-global-healthcare-218012-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Pavithra. "How Trump's Health Agenda Could Reshape Global Healthcare". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-trumps-health-agenda-could-reshape-global-healthcare-218012-1.htm. (accessed Nov 20, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Pavithra. 2024. How Trump's Health Agenda Could Reshape Global Healthcare. Medindia, viewed Nov 20, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-trumps-health-agenda-could-reshape-global-healthcare-218012-1.htm.