World Health Day: Improving Maternal and Newborn Health

Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Apr 4 2025 8:07 PM

Every 7 seconds, a mother or newborn dies needlessly. This World Health Day, let’s take action for healthy starts and hopeful futures!

World Health Day: Improving Maternal and Newborn Health
Highlights:
  • Every seven seconds, a mother or newborn dies from preventable causes- urgent action is needed
  • Regular checkups, proper nutrition, and mental health support are crucial for maternal and newborn well-being
  • Access to skilled healthcare during pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum can save millions of lives
Every year on April 7, the world comes together to celebrate World Health Day, an initiative led by the World Health Organization (WHO) to highlight pressing global health issues (1). This day serves as a call to action for governments, healthcare organizations, and individuals to work collectively in improving health standards and access to medical care.
For 2025, the World Health Day theme is "Healthy Starts, Hopeful Futures," focusing on maternal and newborn health. This theme marks the beginning of a year-long campaign aimed at reducing preventable deaths related to pregnancy and childbirth. It highlights the importance of comprehensive healthcare, education, and accessibility to ensure that every mother and baby has a fighting chance at a healthy life.


Urgent Need for Maternal and Newborn Health Care

The statistics surrounding maternal and newborn health are alarming. According to the WHO:
  • Nearly 300,000 women die each year due to pregnancy or childbirth-related complications.
  • Over 2 million babies die within their first month of life.
  • Another 2 million babies are stillborn each year.
This equates to one preventable maternal or newborn death every seven seconds. Despite medical advancements, four out of five nations are not on track to meet the 2030 maternal survival goals. Additionally, one in three countries is expected to fall short of the neonatal mortality reduction target.

The numbers paint a grim picture, but they also serve as a wake-up call for the world to take action. Maternal and newborn health is not just a women’s issue; it impacts families, communities, and entire nations. By prioritizing healthcare for mothers and babies, we can significantly reduce mortality rates and improve overall well-being.


Key Strategies for Better Maternal and Newborn Health

Ensuring the health of mothers and babies requires a multi-faceted approach. Here are some key actions that can make a substantial difference:

Regular Prenatal Checkups


Frequent medical checkups during pregnancy allow for early detection and management of potential health risks. Conditions like gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, and infections can be identified and treated in a timely manner.

Nutrition and Lifestyle Awareness


Educating mothers on proper nutrition, the benefits of exercise, and the dangers of alcohol, smoking, and drug use during pregnancy can greatly improve both maternal and fetal health.

Mental Health Support


Pregnancy and childbirth bring emotional and psychological challenges. Postpartum depression and anxiety are often overlooked, yet they can have long-term effects on both mother and baby. Seeking professional help when needed is crucial.

Access to Skilled Medical Assistance


Many pregnancy-related complications arise due to a lack of access to trained healthcare providers during labor and delivery. Investing in better infrastructure, skilled birth attendants, and emergency care can drastically reduce preventable deaths.

Postnatal Care and Infant Monitoring


Care doesn’t stop at birth. Postnatal checkups ensure that both the mother and the baby are recovering well, addressing any potential complications, infections, or feeding difficulties in time.


Looking Ahead: A Collective Responsibility

The 2025 World Health Day campaign is not just a one-day event—it is a year-long initiative to push for real, lasting change in maternal and newborn healthcare. Governments, healthcare organizations, and individuals all have a role to play in ensuring that healthy starts lead to hopeful futures.

By raising awareness, investing in healthcare systems, and empowering women, we can create a world where no mother or baby has to die due to preventable causes.

This World Health Day, let’s take action and commit to a future where every mother and newborn has a chance at a healthy life.

References:
  1. World Health Day (https://www.who.int/campaigns/world-health-day)


Source-Medindia
