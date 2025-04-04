World Health Day: Improving Maternal and Newborn Health

Every 7 seconds, a mother or newborn dies needlessly. This World Health Day, let’s take action for healthy starts and hopeful futures!

Highlights: Every seven seconds, a mother or newborn dies from preventable causes- urgent action is needed

Regular checkups, proper nutrition, and mental health support are crucial for maternal and newborn well-being

Access to skilled healthcare during pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum can save millions of lives

Did you know?

The first 28 days of life- also called the neonatal period- are the most crucial for survival! Early care can save millions of babies. #healthymoms #newborncare #medindia’

Urgent Need for Maternal and Newborn Health Care

Nearly 300,000 women die each year due to pregnancy or childbirth-related complications.

each year due to pregnancy or childbirth-related complications. Over 2 million babies die within their first month of life.

within their first month of life. Another 2 million babies are stillborn each year.

Key Strategies for Better Maternal and Newborn Health

Regular Prenatal Checkups

Nutrition and Lifestyle Awareness

Mental Health Support

Access to Skilled Medical Assistance

Postnatal Care and Infant Monitoring

Looking Ahead: A Collective Responsibility

World Health Day (https://www.who.int/campaigns/world-health-day)

Every year on, the world comes together to celebrate, an initiative led by theto highlight pressing global health issues (1). This day serves as a call to action for governments, healthcare organizations, and individuals to work collectively in improving health standards and access to medical care.For, theisfocusing on. This theme marks the beginning of a year-long campaign aimed at. It highlights the importance ofto ensure that every mother and baby has a fighting chance at a healthy life.The statistics surrounding maternal and newborn health are alarming. According to the WHO:This equates to. Despite medical advancements, four out of five nations are not on track to meet the 2030 maternal survival goals. Additionally, one in three countries is expected to fall short of the neonatal mortality reduction target.The numbers paint a grim picture, but they also serve as a wake-up call for the world to take action. Maternal and newborn health is not just a women’s issue; it impacts families, communities, and entire nations. By prioritizing healthcare for mothers and babies, we can significantly reduce mortality rates and improve overall well-being.Ensuring the health of mothers and babies requires a multi-faceted approach. Here are some key actions that can make a substantial difference:Frequent medical checkups during pregnancy allow for early detection and management of potential health risks. Conditions like gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, and infections can be identified and treated in a timely manner.Educating mothers on proper nutrition, the benefits of exercise, and the dangers of alcohol, smoking, and drug use during pregnancy can greatly improve both maternal and fetal health.Pregnancy and childbirth bring emotional and psychological challenges. Postpartum depression and anxiety are often overlooked, yet they can have long-term effects on both mother and baby. Seeking professional help when needed is crucial.Many pregnancy-related complications arise due to a lack of access to trained healthcare providers during labor and delivery. Investing in better infrastructure, skilled birth attendants, and emergency care can drastically reduce preventable deaths.Care doesn’t stop at birth. Postnatal checkups ensure that both the mother and the baby are recovering well, addressing any potential complications, infections, or feeding difficulties in time.The 2025 World Health Day campaign is not just a one-day event—it is a year-long initiative to push for real, lasting change in maternal and newborn healthcare. Governments, healthcare organizations, and individuals all have a role to play in ensuring that healthy starts lead to hopeful futures.By raising awareness, investing in healthcare systems, and empowering women, we can create a world where no mother or baby has to die due to preventable causes.This World Health Day, let’s take action and commit to a future where every mother and newborn has a chance at a healthy life.Source-Medindia