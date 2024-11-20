About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Yoga and Tai Chi: Combatting Depression and Cognitive Disorders

by Swethapriya Sampath on Nov 20 2024 3:04 PM

Innovative integrative psychiatry combines traditional treatments with mind-body practices like yoga and Tai Chi to improve mental health.

Yoga and Tai Chi: Combatting Depression and Cognitive Disorders
Traditional exercises like yoga and Tai Chi which were under scientific skepticism are now proven with evidence showing its benefits for mental health.
In an interview with Genomic Press, Professor Helen Lavretsky discusses her innovative work in integrative psychiatry, a field that combines traditional psychiatric treatments with mind-body interventions like yoga and Tai Chi.

Depression Calculator
Depression Calculator
A quick, simple and anonymous self-assessment health tool to assess the level of depression using the famous Zung Self-Rating Depression Scale.

Depression and Cognitive Disorder Treatment

This innovative approach can be used in treating treatment-resistant depression and cognitive disorders. “Twenty years ago, through my practice of yoga as a stress reduction tool that improved my health, I put my attention on designing research studies of mind-body interactions,” Professor Lavretsky shares in the interview. “Some of the studies of yoga and Tai Chi became groundbreaking and set a new trend in research and clinical practice that emphasized whole person health and prevention.”

The interview explores critical questions about the future of preventive psychiatry. How might early intervention strategies reshape our understanding of aging-related mental health conditions? What role will integrative approaches play in addressing the growing global burden of neuropsychiatric disorders?

Professor Lavretsky's vision extends beyond traditional treatment models: “I hope that the field of psychiatry and mental health will open from a strict disease and acute-care-oriented field of medicine to embrace brain health-oriented prevention for neuropsychiatric disorders.”

Importance of Doing Yoga | Benefits of Yoga
Importance of Doing Yoga | Benefits of Yoga
Yoga is good for overall health. It is a practice which controls an individual’s mind, body and soul. The benefits of practicing yoga are a healthy and balanced life.

Expanding Integrative Medicine and Diversity in Healthcare

Her research has particular relevance as healthcare systems worldwide grapple with aging populations and increasing mental health challenges. How can integrative medicine approaches be scaled effectively across different healthcare settings? What role might traditional healing practices play in modern psychiatric care?

The interview also highlights Professor Lavretsky's commitment to diversity in medical research, having mentored women and underrepresented minorities for over 25 years. This dedication to inclusive excellence raises important questions about representation in medical research and leadership.

Advertisement
History of Yoga - Vedic, Pre-classical, Classical, Post-classical & Modern Yoga
History of Yoga - Vedic, Pre-classical, Classical, Post-classical & Modern Yoga
The knowledge of Brahman was the essence of vedic teachings. But, gradually in the later eras, these teachings were compiled and the system of hatha yoga developed in the post classical era.
Currently serving on the Advisory Research Council of the National Center of Complementary and Integrative Medicine, Professor Lavretsky continues to advance the field through publications, including her recent books Resilience and Aging: Research and Practice and Convergence Mental Health: A Transdisciplinary Approach to Innovation.



Advertisement
Yoga Asanas to Combat Stress and Anxiety
Yoga Asanas to Combat Stress and Anxiety
Discover ancient yoga asanas tailored to calm the mind, rejuvenate the body, and uplift the spirit. Start your journey to inner peace.
Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Mental Health News
View All
Advertisement