Lean Body Mass (Weight) Calculator

Want to have a fit and trim, lean body? Use this calculator to find out your lean body mass, your body composition along with some tips to improve your fitness. Lean Body Mass is not equal to the ideal weight of a person as widely believed. It refers to the weight of your bones, muscles, tendons and organs minus your body fat. Obesity is on the rise and it leads to many diseases including heart attack. When you plan to go on a weight reduction program you need to lose body fat and not your lean body mass, which is healthy.James formula is used in this calculator and it applies to adults and children of all age groups