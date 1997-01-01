medindia
Lean Body Mass (Weight) Calculator

Lean Body Mass (Weight) Calculator

Want to have a fit and trim, lean body? Use this calculator to find out your lean body mass, your body composition along with some tips to improve your fitness. Lean Body Mass is not equal to the ideal weight of a person as widely believed. It refers to the weight of your bones, muscles, tendons and organs minus your body fat. Obesity is on the rise and it leads to many diseases including heart attack. When you plan to go on a weight reduction program you need to lose body fat and not your lean body mass, which is healthy.

James formula is used in this calculator and it applies to adults and children of all age groups
Select the Details
Sex* Male Female
Height  *

   cm   (or)  
Feet    Inches
Weight*

  
walvick 

Would you be kind enough to tell me how you derived [ what formula was used ] for your lean body weight calculator?

maxxxz1994 

I got my body composition calculated by an expert today and received a full report of "myself". My height is 178cm. My weight is 83.1kg. My bodyfat is 19.6%. The calculator on this website tells me that my lean mass is 63kg. Which is very incorrect. My actual lean body mass is 66.85kg. I'm an amateur bodybuilder, so ai'm serious about all this. Use my example to better calibrate your calculator.

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy


