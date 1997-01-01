Daily Water Intake Calculator

Daily Water Intake Calculator Average

3.8 79 user Comments Rating : 12345 Rate This Article : 1 2 3 4 5

Font : A- A+



Do you make the mistake of waiting until you feel thirsty before drinking water? Thirst isn’t a signal from your body indicating that your body water level is depleting. It is a warning that you are dehydrated and you need to drink up soon. By the time you feel thirsty your body would already have lost 1% of its water. Drink water at regular intervals so you don’t get dehydrated.

This calculator helps you determine approximately the amount of water you must drink each day to avoid dehydration. Remember, this is only an estimate. The actual amount one needs depends on many factors like exercise, illness and fluid content in dietary intake. Pregnant and breast feeding women need to drink additional fluids to stay hydrated.

Select Your Details Here Weight * kg lb (Pound) Activity * Sedentary Light Activity Moderately Active Very Active Extremely Active Climate * Tropical Temperate Cold * Required

Important Water Facts: ❖ Human body is made up of almost 60%-70% water. ❖ Beverages like Tea, Coffee and all alcoholic drinks are all dehydrating fluids and will eliminate water from your body. So if you are thirsty make sure you are not drinking any dehydrating fluid. ❖ Drink a glass of water before a meal. It not only controls your eating and helps to keep your weight in healthy range but also helps to protect your stomach wall from the harmful effects of digestive acids. ❖ Drinking enough water helps you to lose weight because without water the body can’t metabolize fat adequately. ❖ The symptoms of dehydration include headache, stomachache, behavioral changes, depression. ❖ 22%-30% loss of total body water can lead to coma and death

References Sawka M, et al. Human water needs. Nutrition Reviews 2005;63:S30.

http://www.med.navy.mil

http://www.unh.edu

Exercise and fluid replacement. Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise. 2007;39:377.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.