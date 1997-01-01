Daily Water Intake Calculator

Do you make the mistake of waiting until you feel thirsty before drinking water? Thirst isn’t a signal from your body indicating that your body water level is depleting. It is a warning that you are dehydrated and you need to drink up soon. By the time you feel thirsty your body would already have lost 1% of its water. Drink water at regular intervals so you don’t get dehydrated.
This calculator helps you determine approximately the amount of water you must drink each day to avoid dehydration. Remember, this is only an estimate. The actual amount one needs depends on many factors like exercise, illness and fluid content in dietary intake. Pregnant and breast feeding women need to drink additional fluids to stay hydrated.