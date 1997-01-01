medindia
Daily Water Intake Calculator
Medindia » » » Daily Water Intake Calculator

Daily Water Intake Calculator

Daily Water Intake Calculator

Developed by Medindia Content Team | Calculator reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
Average
3.8
Rating : 12345
Rate This Article : 1 2 3 4 5

English Hindi
Email bookmark
Font : A-A+

Do you make the mistake of waiting until you feel thirsty before drinking water? Thirst isn’t a signal from your body indicating that your body water level is depleting. It is a warning that you are dehydrated and you need to drink up soon. By the time you feel thirsty your body would already have lost 1% of its water. Drink water at regular intervals so you don’t get dehydrated.
This calculator helps you determine approximately the amount of water you must drink each day to avoid dehydration. Remember, this is only an estimate. The actual amount one needs depends on many factors like exercise, illness and fluid content in dietary intake. Pregnant and breast feeding women need to drink additional fluids to stay hydrated.
Select Your Details Here
Weight *  
Activity *
Climate *
* Required

Important Water Facts:

Human body is made up of almost 60%-70% water.
Beverages like Tea, Coffee and all alcoholic drinks are all dehydrating fluids and will eliminate water from your body. So if you are thirsty make sure you are not drinking any dehydrating fluid.
Drink a glass of water before a meal. It not only controls your eating and helps to keep your weight in healthy range but also helps to protect your stomach wall from the harmful effects of digestive acids.
Drinking enough water helps you to lose weight because without water the body can’t metabolize fat adequately.
The symptoms of dehydration include headache, stomachache, behavioral changes, depression.
22%-30% loss of total body water can lead to coma and death

References

  • Sawka M, et al. Human water needs. Nutrition Reviews 2005;63:S30.
  • http://www.med.navy.mil
  • http://www.unh.edu
  • Exercise and fluid replacement. Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise. 2007;39:377.

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Show More Related Topics

You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified


Health Calculator A-Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Health Calculator Search

Nutrition Utilities

Fat Content in Vegetable Oil / Ghee / Cooking Oil

Fat Content in Vegetable Oil / Ghee / Cooking Oil

Fat Content in Vegetable Oil or Ghee or Cooking Oil is an interactive diet calculator that quickly calculates the amount of saturated and unsaturated fats in cooking oils to help you choose healthy oil.

Pregnancy Calorie Intake Calculator

Pregnancy Calorie Intake Calculator

Pregnancy Calorie Intake Calculator is a pregnancy calorie guide and a quick calculator to check calorie intake when you are pregnant. Find out how much energy (calorie) a pregnant woman needs in each trimester.

Recommended Intake of Minerals

Recommended Intake of Minerals

Mineral Chart (Recommended Mineral Intake Calculator) calculates the recommended dietary allowance of various minerals and helps you know their deficiency symptoms, functions and sources.

Daily Calorie Requirement for Age and Lifestyle

Daily Calorie Requirement for Age and Lifestyle

Daily Calorie Requirement for Age and Lifestyle Calculator displays the amount of calories needed daily for different age groups from childhood to old age based on their physical activity.

Vitamins and Minerals in Food Items

Vitamins and Minerals in Food Items

Looking for the amount of vitamins and minerals in various food items? Know how much of vitamins and minerals are present in the selected food item using Medindia’s nutritional tool.

View All

Health Tools

Cardiac Tools
Clinical Tools
Conversion Tools
Diabetes Tools
Health Clocks
Health Risk Assessment Tools
Height Weight Tools
Lifestyle Interactive Tools
Men's Health
Miscellaneous Tools
Nutrition Utilities
Pediatric Calculators
Pharma Tools
Women's Health

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.