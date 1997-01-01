Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

medindia
Weight Calculator for infants is useful for calculating the ideal weight of your baby during various stages of its development. This calculator is designed to give the weight for children ranging from newborns up to three years.
Babies come in different shapes and sizes; some of them are slim whereas others are chubby; some may be tall whereas others are short. Whatever be their size or shape, babies are definitely special and unique and taking care of their health is a top priority of all parents.

Parents usually compare their child's growth with other children of the same age. There are comprehensive growth charts available that assess a child's height, weight, and head size as they change over the first few years of their growing up. Keeping your own chart of these parameters is a simple method to monitor the growth and health of your child.
Select Your Details
Name of your Infant/Child
Gender * Boy Girl
Age of your Infant/Child *
(Months)
Preferred Unit kg lbs
* Required

Click here to calculate the ideal weight for an infant (0 to 2 years)
Click here to calculate the ideal height for children above 5 years old

Interesting Facts

  • Today's parent has unlimited access to information on normal growth rates of their child.
  • A full term infant must have an average weight at birth of 3.3 kg or 7 lb 4 oz.
  • Boys and girls have separate growth charts. Boys on an average are slightly heavier and taller than girls, their growth patterns are also different. Boys are usually 0.3 kg heavier and girls 0.3 kg lighter than the ideal weight score.
  • Variations from the ideal weight score for the first two months may be smaller.

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Vijiloges 

My son birth weight is 2.49kg and now he is 8.05kg at his 6months. His weight is normal? I want start solid food. Which solid food I need start first? Thank you

Busola 

My baby birth weight was 2.5kg and now she is 5.3 at 14weeks please is her weight normal

kaka23 

my baby is 13 months old his weight 8.5kg .is it good or not. if not then give me growing tips.......

moms143 

mommy! Maybe the problem is the milk of the baby. My son is 5 months with 8.8kg.

Thembelihle 

Im really worried my son is 5months old and he is weighing 22kg is it even possible or the something wrong with the doctors scale,what can i do to stop him from gaining alot?? stressed mom

View all Comments (62)

