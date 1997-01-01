Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Weight Calculator
for infants is useful for calculating the ideal weight of your baby during various stages of its development.
This calculator is designed to give the weight for children ranging from newborns up to three years.
Babies come in different shapes and sizes; some of them are slim whereas others are chubby; some may be tall whereas others are short. Whatever be their size or shape, babies are definitely special and unique and taking care of their health is a top priority of all parents.
Parents usually compare their child's growth with other children of the same age. There are comprehensive growth charts available that assess a child's height, weight, and head size as they change over the first few years of their growing up. Keeping your own chart of these parameters is a simple method to monitor the growth and health of your child.
My son birth weight is 2.49kg and now he is 8.05kg at his 6months. His weight is normal? I want start solid food. Which solid food I need start first? Thank you
My baby birth weight was 2.5kg and now she is 5.3 at 14weeks please is her weight normal
my baby is 13 months old his weight 8.5kg .is it good or not. if not then give me growing tips.......
mommy! Maybe the problem is the milk of the baby. My son is 5 months with 8.8kg.
Im really worried my son is 5months old and he is weighing 22kg is it even possible or the something wrong with the doctors scale,what can i do to stop him from gaining alot?? stressed mom