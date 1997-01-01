Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Average

4.2 40 user Comments Rating : 12345 Rate This Article : 1 2 3 4 5

Font : A- A+



Weight Calculator for infants is useful for calculating the ideal weight of your baby during various stages of its development. This calculator is designed to give the weight for children ranging from newborns up to three years. for infants is useful for calculating theThis calculator is designed to give the weight for children ranging from newborns up to three years.

Babies come in different shapes and sizes; some of them are slim whereas others are chubby; some may be tall whereas others are short. Whatever be their size or shape, babies are definitely special and unique and taking care of their health is a top priority of all parents.



Babies come in different shapes and sizes; some of them are slim whereas others are chubby; some may be tall whereas others are short. Whatever be their size or shape, babies are definitely special and unique and taking care of their health is a top priority of all parents.

Parents usually compare their child's growth with other children of the same age. There are comprehensive growth charts available that assess a child's height, weight, and head size as they change over the first few years of their growing up. Keeping your own chart of these parameters is a simple method to monitor the growth and health of your child. Parents usually compare their child's growth with other children of the same age. There are comprehensive growth charts available that assess a child's height, weight, and head size as they change over the first few years of their growing up. Keeping your own chart of these parameters is a simple method to monitor the growth and health of your child.

Select Your Details Name of your Infant/Child Gender * Boy Girl Age of your Infant/Child *

(Months) Select New Born 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Preferred Unit kg lbs * Required

Click here to calculate the ideal weight for an infant (0 to 2 years) Click here to calculate the ideal height for children above 5 years old Interesting Facts Today's parent has unlimited access to information on normal growth rates of their child.

A full term infant must have an average weight at birth of 3.3 kg or 7 lb 4 oz.

Boys and girls have separate growth charts. Boys on an average are slightly heavier and taller than girls, their growth patterns are also different. Boys are usually 0.3 kg heavier and girls 0.3 kg lighter than the ideal weight score.

Variations from the ideal weight score for the first two months may be smaller.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.