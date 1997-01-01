Daily Calorie Requirements

A calorie can be defined as a unit of energy supplied by food.
Whether you're eating carbohydrates, fats, sugars, or proteins, Calories
are everywhere. The total number of calories you consume and burn in 24 hours is what determines your weight. So keep an eye on those calories you’re packing in everyday, because they count!Your body’s calorie requirement depends on your:
- Age
- Height
- Weight
- Gender
- Body Size
- Level of Physical Activity
- Certain Conditions such as Pregnancy
It’s but common knowledge that people who are physically more active burn more calories
than those who maintain a sedentary lifestyle.
Remember one simple thing :
When calories consumed = calories burnt, your weight stays constant
When calories consumed > calories burnt, you gain weight
When calories consumed < calories burnt, you lose weight
A balanced calorie intake over time helps you maintain healthy weight.How to cut down on those calories?
Follow a few simple rules. Cut down on those extra slices of pizza, control your daily portions of food, and you’ll be able to regulate your weight just fine!Foods to Eat
Foods to Avoid
- Nuts, olive oil, fish oils, flax seeds, or avocados
- —fresh fruits are best, whole fruits rather than juices
- High-fiber cereals and breads made from whole grains or legumes
- Fish and shellfish, organic chicken or turkey
- High-quality protein such as eggs, beans, low-fat dairy, and unsweetened yogurt
Click here to calculate the calories needed per day to shed those extra kilos
- Deep-fried foods
- Packaged and fast foods, especially ones high in sugar content, baked goods, sweets, chips
- White bread, sugary cereals, refined pasta
- Processed meat and red meat
- Sugary drinks and beverages
- Low-fat products that have replaced fat with added sugar, such as fat-free yogurt
very interesting. its very easy calculator but what about the other factors like thermal factor, injury factor or infection?