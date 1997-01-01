Daily Calorie Requirements

medindia
Developed by Medindia Content Team | Calculator reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
A calorie can be defined as a unit of energy supplied by food. Whether you're eating carbohydrates, fats, sugars, or proteins, Calories are everywhere. The total number of calories you consume and burn in 24 hours is what determines your weight. So keep an eye on those calories you’re packing in everyday, because they count!

Your body’s calorie requirement depends on your:
  • Age
  • Height
  • Weight
  • Gender
  • Body Size
  • Level of Physical Activity
  • Certain Conditions such as Pregnancy
It’s but common knowledge that people who are physically more active burn more calories than those who maintain a sedentary lifestyle.

Units Metric (kg & cm)     US (pounds & feet)
Gender Male    Female
Age
Height (cm) Feet      Inch (es)
Current Weight (kg)
Lifestyle

Daily Activity Levels

Sedentary
Bare minimum activity e.g. desk jobs, simple cooking
Lightly Active
Light exercise or sports for 1 to 3 days per week
Moderately Active
Exercise or sports for 3 to 5 days per week
Very Active
Hard exercise or sports for 5 to 7 days per week
Extra Active
Very hard exercise or sports and physical job


Remember one simple thing :

When calories consumed = calories burnt, your weight stays constant
When calories consumed > calories burnt, you gain weight
When calories consumed < calories burnt, you lose weight

A balanced calorie intake over time helps you maintain healthy weight.

How to cut down on those calories?

Follow a few simple rules. Cut down on those extra slices of pizza, control your daily portions of food, and you’ll be able to regulate your weight just fine!

Foods to Eat
  • Nuts, olive oil, fish oils, flax seeds, or avocados
  • —fresh fruits are best, whole fruits rather than juices
  • High-fiber cereals and breads made from whole grains or legumes
  • Fish and shellfish, organic chicken or turkey
  • High-quality protein such as eggs, beans, low-fat dairy, and unsweetened yogurt
Foods to Avoid
  • Deep-fried foods
  • Packaged and fast foods, especially ones high in sugar content, baked goods, sweets, chips
  • White bread, sugary cereals, refined pasta
  • Processed meat and red meat
  • Sugary drinks and beverages
  • Low-fat products that have replaced fat with added sugar, such as fat-free yogurt
Click here to calculate the calories needed per day to shed those extra kilos
calorie Tracker

shery 

very interesting. its very easy calculator but what about the other factors like thermal factor, injury factor or infection?

