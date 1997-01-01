Activity Calorie Calculator

Based on your normal daily activities your calorie requirements can be calculated. For example light exercise needs fewer calories than a strenuous one and similarly if you spend most of the time at home doing nothing much except reading, sitting and sleeping your requirement is a lot less than someone who goes to work daily.
If you want to lose weight it is important for you to know the approximate amount of calories expended by you daily.Do not forget that exercise raises your basal metabolic rate and also increases the amount of calories you burn when resting and helps you lose weight faster.
really the information is good
I am thankful to the organisers of this site for giving a timely advise on the calorie intake. You shoud include the recommmended indian food and the exact quantity to be taken with timings (breakfast, lunch, dinner, midday snacks and beavarages etc..)depending on the weight,age and height of the person.An approximation of the weight intended to be reduced per week may also be included.