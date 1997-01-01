Activity Calorie Calculator

Activity Calorie Calculator Average

4.3 28 user Comments Rating : 12345 Rate This Article : 1 2 3 4 5

Font : A- A+



Based on your normal daily activities your calorie requirements can be calculated. For example light exercise needs fewer calories than a strenuous one and similarly if you spend most of the time at home doing nothing much except reading, sitting and sleeping your requirement is a lot less than someone who goes to work daily. Based on your normal daily activities your calorie requirements can be calculated. For example light exercise needs fewer calories than a strenuous one and similarly if you spend most of the time at home doing nothing much except reading, sitting and sleeping your requirement is a lot less than someone who goes to work daily.

If you want to lose weight it is important for you to know the approximate amount of calories expended by you daily.Do not forget that exercise raises your basal metabolic rate and also increases the amount of calories you burn when resting and helps you lose weight faster. If you want to lose weight it is important for you to know the approximate amount of calories expended by you daily.Do not forget that exercise raises your basal metabolic rate and also increases the amount of calories you burn when resting and helps you lose weight faster.

Calculate your calorie requirement Enter your weight * : kg lb (Pound) Enter your height * : 3' 4' 5' 6' 7' Feet 0" 1" 2" 3" 4" 5" 6" 7" 8" 9" 10" 11" Inches

(Or) cm Select the type of Activity * : (More than one activity can be selected) General Activities Household Activities Sports Exercise * Mandatory Select the activities and enter the time duration.



Name of the Activity

Duration(min)





A few interesting facts about Daily Calorie Calculator for your activities: ❖ The number of calories you burn depends on your body composition, metabolism and food intake. ❖ They are not dependent on the time of day you choose to exercise. ❖ A pound of fat equals 3500 calories. To lose one pound a week, you will need to burn 3500 more calories than you eat that week. ❖ Exercise boosts up your metabolism. ❖ Increase your physical activity and eat less.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.