medindia
Medindia » » » Activity Calorie Calculator

Activity Calorie Calculator

Activity Calorie Calculator

Developed by Medindia Content Team | Calculator reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
Average
4.3
Rating : 12345
Rate This Article : 1 2 3 4 5

Email bookmark
Font : A-A+

Based on your normal daily activities your calorie requirements can be calculated. For example light exercise needs fewer calories than a strenuous one and similarly if you spend most of the time at home doing nothing much except reading, sitting and sleeping your requirement is a lot less than someone who goes to work daily.
If you want to lose weight it is important for you to know the approximate amount of calories expended by you daily.Do not forget that exercise raises your basal metabolic rate and also increases the amount of calories you burn when resting and helps you lose weight faster.
Calculate your calorie requirement
Enter your weight *:   
Enter your height *:    Feet  Inches
(Or)
cm
 Select the type of Activity*:   
(More than one activity can be selected)    		  General Activities
  Household Activities
  Sports
  Exercise
* Mandatory
    Select the activities and enter the time duration.

A few interesting facts about Daily Calorie Calculator for your activities:

The number of calories you burn depends on your body composition, metabolism and food intake.
They are not dependent on the time of day you choose to exercise.
A pound of fat equals 3500 calories. To lose one pound a week, you will need to burn 3500 more calories than you eat that week.
Exercise boosts up your metabolism.
Increase your physical activity and eat less.

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
AmbedkarBodigadla 

really the information is good

rkmathews 

I am thankful to the organisers of this site for giving a timely advise on the calorie intake. You shoud include the recommmended indian food and the exact quantity to be taken with timings (breakfast, lunch, dinner, midday snacks and beavarages etc..)depending on the weight,age and height of the person.An approximation of the weight intended to be reduced per week may also be included.

Related Links

Show More Related Topics

You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk


Health Calculator A-Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Health Calculator Search

Cardiac Tools

Respiratory Rate and Breath-Count Calculator

Respiratory Rate and Breath-Count Calculator

Respiratory Rate and Breath-Count Calculator calculates the respiratory rate and number of breaths. More on how breathing exercises and meditation practices are necessary for good health.

Pulse Rate Chart (or) Heart Rate Chart

Pulse Rate Chart (or) Heart Rate Chart

Pulse rate or heart rate calculator helps you to find out the recommended average pulse rate for your age.

Blood Pressure Chart

Blood Pressure Chart

Blood pressure is the pressure of the blood flowing through your blood vessels against the vessel walls. Just by entering you age, you can get the accurate range of blood pressure value.

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood pressure readings – what do the numbers mean? Use Medindia’s blood pressure calculator to check whether you blood pressure is at healthy level.

Heartbeat Calculator

Heartbeat Calculator

Online Heartbeat Calculator (heart odometer) counts the number of times your heart has beaten so far. Read more information on irregular and fetal heartbeat.

View All

Health Tools

Cardiac Tools
Clinical Tools
Conversion Tools
Diabetes Tools
Health Clocks
Health Risk Assessment Tools
Height Weight Tools
Lifestyle Interactive Tools
Men's Health
Miscellaneous Tools
Nutrition Utilities
Pediatric Calculators
Pharma Tools
Women's Health

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.