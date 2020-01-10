Ideal Body Weight Changed for Indian Men and Women

Ideal or reference Indian adult men and women have been redefined to the age 19-39 years instead of 20-39 years by Indian Council of Medical Research- National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN).



The ideal body weight has also been changed to 65 kg for males and 55 kg for females from 60kg and 50 kg for males and females, respectively.

‘The ideal body weight, age, nutrient requirements and water requirements have been changed for Indian men and women. The ideal age has been changed to 19-39 years, and the ideal body weight has been revised to 65 kg and 55 kg for men and women, respectively.’

Recommended Dietary Allowances



Recommended Dietary Allowances (RDA) are the levels of nutrients that need to be taken daily to meet the nutrient requirements of nearly all healthy individuals.



Estimated Average Requirements (EARs) are the average nutrient intake levels needed daily for the population.



The changes in the nutrient intakes are :



Cereal-legume-milk composition in the diet of a moderately active man has been changed to 3:1:2.5 from 11:1:3 to meet daily protein requirements

Vegetable fat intake for moderate, sedentary and heavy activity is 30 gm, 25gm and 40 gm a day for men and 25 gm, 20 gm and 30 gm for women compared to the single level recommended previously

Fiber based diet of 40 gm/ 2000 kcal has been recommended for the first time

Carbohydrates requirement has been set at 100 gm/ day (EAR) for ages 1 and above with a RDA of 130 gm/ day.

Sodium levels of 2000mg/ day which is 5 gm/ day of salt is recommended

Potassium intake of 3,510 mg/day is recommended

Fruits and vegetable consumption of 400 gm/ day is recommended to obtain sufficient amounts of nutrients like vitamin C, beta-carotene, and certain non-nutrients like flavonoids and polyphenols. They nutrients may protect against chronic diseases

Vegetables and fruits should be complemented with adequate amounts of vegetable oil for vitamin E Water Requirements



The water requirements are :



Adult men require 32-58 ml/kg of body mass. Lower end is for sedentary working group and higher end is for heavy working group

Adult women require 27-52 ml/ kg of body mass with sedentary working group at the lower end and the heavy working group at the higher end of the range

Children require greater than 60 ml/ kg of body mass

Adolescent boys require 47-60 ml/ kg of body mass

Adolescent girls require 39-49 ml/ kg of body mass

Pregnant women require 2.1-3.2 liters/ day

Old-age men and women require 33ml/ kg of body mass for sedentary activity and 38 ml/ kg of body mass for moderate activity In summary, the ideal body weight has been changed after a decade and the nutrient and water requirements help people lead a healthy life.







The ideal body weight values are sourced from the National Family Health Survey-4 (NFHS) in 2015-16, National Nutrition Monitoring Bureau (NNMB) in 2015-16, the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2006-2=07 and the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) in 2015.