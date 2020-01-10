by Samhita Vitta on  October 1, 2020 at 3:14 PM Lifestyle and Wellness
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Highlights:
  • Ideal Indian adult men and women age have been changed to 19-39 years from 20-39 years
  • Ideal body weight have been changed to 65 kg, 55 kg from 60 kg , 50 kg for males and females, respectively
  • Recommended Dietary Allowances (RDA) and Estimated Average Requirements (EARs) for nutrition and water have been provided

Ideal Body Weight Changed for Indian Men and Women
Ideal or reference Indian adult men and women have been redefined to the age 19-39 years instead of 20-39 years by Indian Council of Medical Research- National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN).

The ideal body weight has also been changed to 65 kg for males and 55 kg for females from 60kg and 50 kg for males and females, respectively.

The ideal body weight values are sourced from the National Family Health Survey-4 (NFHS) in 2015-16, National Nutrition Monitoring Bureau (NNMB) in 2015-16, the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2006-2=07 and the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) in 2015.


Recommended Dietary Allowances

Recommended Dietary Allowances (RDA) are the levels of nutrients that need to be taken daily to meet the nutrient requirements of nearly all healthy individuals.

Estimated Average Requirements (EARs) are the average nutrient intake levels needed daily for the population.

The changes in the nutrient intakes are :

  • Cereal-legume-milk composition in the diet of a moderately active man has been changed to 3:1:2.5 from 11:1:3 to meet daily protein requirements
  • Vegetable fat intake for moderate, sedentary and heavy activity is 30 gm, 25gm and 40 gm a day for men and 25 gm, 20 gm and 30 gm for women compared to the single level recommended previously
  • Fiber based diet of 40 gm/ 2000 kcal has been recommended for the first time
  • Carbohydrates requirement has been set at 100 gm/ day (EAR) for ages 1 and above with a RDA of 130 gm/ day.
  • Sodium levels of 2000mg/ day which is 5 gm/ day of salt is recommended
  • Potassium intake of 3,510 mg/day is recommended
  • Fruits and vegetable consumption of 400 gm/ day is recommended to obtain sufficient amounts of nutrients like vitamin C, beta-carotene, and certain non-nutrients like flavonoids and polyphenols. They nutrients may protect against chronic diseases
  • Vegetables and fruits should be complemented with adequate amounts of vegetable oil for vitamin E
Water Requirements

The water requirements are :

  • Adult men require 32-58 ml/kg of body mass. Lower end is for sedentary working group and higher end is for heavy working group
  • Adult women require 27-52 ml/ kg of body mass with sedentary working group at the lower end and the heavy working group at the higher end of the range
  • Children require greater than 60 ml/ kg of body mass
  • Adolescent boys require 47-60 ml/ kg of body mass
  • Adolescent girls require 39-49 ml/ kg of body mass
  • Pregnant women require 2.1-3.2 liters/ day
  • Old-age men and women require 33ml/ kg of body mass for sedentary activity and 38 ml/ kg of body mass for moderate activity
In summary, the ideal body weight has been changed after a decade and the nutrient and water requirements help people lead a healthy life.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Alzheimer’s Disease Risk Increases With Body Weight
An increase in body weight is associated with a decrease in brain activity and blood flow. The changes can be virtually assessed by neuroimaging in brain regions, including those influenced by Alzheimer's disease pathology such as the hippocampus.
READ MORE
Cancers Could Increase Due to Excess Body Weight
Excess body weight is responsible for almost four percent of cancers worldwide. Various factors are responsible for excess body weight. If unchecked, cancer cases can increase in the future.
READ MORE
Body Weight Determines 'Good' Fat Benefits in Kids
Weight, rather than age, may be more meaningful when determining recommended doses of omega-3-fats for children.
READ MORE
Association Between Whole Grain Intake and Body Weight Measures in the United States
Increased consumption of whole grain foods was found to have an impact on body mass index (BMI) and waist circumference among adults.
READ MORE
Ideal Body Weight
India and China, which are epicenters of a booming economy, are now witnessing a steady rise in obesity. Globalization is the prime accused.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

More News on:

Ideal Baby WeightHeight and Weight-KidsIdeal Body WeightHealthy Living