medindia
Test Your Knowledge on Obesity
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Quiz
  3. Test Your Knowledge on Obesity

Test Your Knowledge on Obesity

Test Your Knowledge on Obesity

Developed by Medindia Content Team | Health Quiz reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
Average
4.9
Rating : 12345
Rate This Article : 1 2 3 4 5
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

"We are indeed much more than what we eat, but what we eat can nevertheless help us to be much more than what we are". - Adelle Davis

There are thousands out there battling 'the bulge'. With childhood obesity on the rise even children are not spared. If your weight issues are threatening to weigh you down learn more about obesity by taking part in this quiz.

This Quiz has 10 questions.

1. The global number of obese individuals is 1/10

Obesity Quiz Responses

Related Links

Show More Related Topics

You May Also Like

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Obesity - Related News

'Yoobot': An On-line Game to Take On Obesity

'Yoobot': An On-line Game to Take On Obesity

Gastric Bypass Surgery in Adolescents With Severe Obesity

Gastric Bypass Surgery in Adolescents With Severe Obesity

Weight Loss Surgery May Be a Better Option To Control Type 2 Diabetes In Obese Patients

Weight Loss Surgery May Be a Better Option To Control Type 2 Diabetes In Obese Patients

Experts Identify Key Players in Obesity Associated Diabetes

Experts Identify Key Players in Obesity Associated Diabetes

View All

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
minisha 

I m 40yrs old female having irregular menses since begining. recently weight is gaining much. now it is 90 kgms very much eager to loose.can i start tab, orlistat,

Haile 

thanks alot.. i am not doctor but i will be so almost i did my best ,, i hope i will increase my knowledge and heart appreciating u they way u prepared quiz

Quiz A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Quiz Search

Medical Quiz

Cancer
Cancer
Eye
Eye
Narcolepsy
Narcolepsy
Pain
Pain
Gout
Gout
Dandruff
Dandruff
Test Your Knowledge on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)
Test Your Knowledge on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)
Weight-Loss Drugs
Weight-Loss Drugs
Antiviral Drugs
Antiviral Drugs
Dental Braces
Dental Braces

View All

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.