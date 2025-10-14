BMI Doesn`t Define Health, New Study Warns

A single number can’t define your health - and scientists say it’s time to move beyond BMI. #bmi #obesity #publichealth #bodyimage #weightbias #medindia’

The body mass index: What's the use?

A new Canadian study challenges the long-standing use of Body Mass Index (BMI) as a measure of health, revealing that it overlooks critical biological and social factors.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What exactly is BMI?

A: BMI (Body Mass Index) is a simple calculation dividing weight (kg) by height (m2) to categorize individuals as underweight, normal, overweight, or obese.

Q: Why is BMI considered flawed?

A: It doesn't differentiate between muscle and fat, nor does it consider fat distribution, genetics, age, or ethnicity - leading to inaccurate health assessments.

Q: Was BMI ever intended to measure health?

A: No. It was originally developed in the 1830s by Belgian mathematician Adolphe Quetelet to describe population averages, not individual health.

Q: What can replace BMI?

A: Measures such as body composition scans, waist-to-hip ratio, blood pressure, and metabolic health markers provide a fuller picture.

Q: Does this mean BMI will be discontinued?

A: Not yet, but many experts are urging healthcare systems to reduce reliance on it and adopt more precise, inclusive tools.