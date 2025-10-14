BMI Doesn`t Define Health, New Study Warns

A new Canadian study challenges the long-standing use of Body Mass Index (BMI) as a measure of health, revealing that it overlooks critical biological and social factors.
- Two-thirds of Canadians are now considered overweight or obese, reigniting debate over BMI’s usefulness
- Researchers at the University of Waterloo say BMI was never designed to measure health
- The metric fails to account for muscle, fat distribution, age, sex, and race — leading to stigma and misdiagnosis
- Experts propose replacing BMI with more accurate, inclusive, and outcome-based measures of well-being
The body mass index: What's the use?
Go to source). Lead author Dr. Aly Bailey explains that BMI “cannot distinguish between muscle and fat, doesn’t account for where fat is distributed, and ignores important factors like age, sex, and race.” Two people with identical BMIs could have vastly different health profiles — one fit and muscular, the other with high visceral fat and metabolic risk.
A Metric Rooted in BiasOriginally developed in the 19th century to describe the “average man,” BMI was never designed for clinical use. The study highlights that it has since been used to justify racist and anti-fat stereotypes, influencing who gets care, which treatments are offered, and even whose bodies are deemed “normal.”
“BMI became a measure of beauty, fitness, and worth — not health,” says Dr. Bailey. “It’s time to separate health from appearance.”
What Should Replace BMI?The study, The Body Mass Index: What’s the Use?, published in Body Image, outlines three possible paths forward:
- Continue using BMI, but with explicit acknowledgment of its flaws.
- Combine BMI with other indicators like waist-to-hip ratio, metabolic markers, or lifestyle measures.
- Reject BMI entirely and adopt metrics that track actual health outcomes — such as cardiovascular fitness, inflammation, or quality of life.
Why It MattersWith two-thirds of Canadians now classified as overweight or obese, public health strategies often rely heavily on BMI data. But experts warn that oversimplified metrics risk stigmatizing patients and overlooking those at risk despite “normal” BMI scores.
Moving beyond BMI could help promote inclusive, person-centered healthcare that recognizes health as more than a number.
