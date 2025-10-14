About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

BMI Doesn't Define Health, New Study Warns

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Vasantha BDS on Oct 14 2025 12:23 PM

A new Canadian study challenges the long-standing use of Body Mass Index (BMI) as a measure of health, revealing that it overlooks critical biological and social factors.

BMI Doesn`t Define Health, New Study Warns
Highlights:
  • Two-thirds of Canadians are now considered overweight or obese, reigniting debate over BMI’s usefulness
  • Researchers at the University of Waterloo say BMI was never designed to measure health
  • The metric fails to account for muscle, fat distribution, age, sex, and race — leading to stigma and misdiagnosis
  • Experts propose replacing BMI with more accurate, inclusive, and outcome-based measures of well-being
For decades, BMI — the ratio of a person’s weight to their height — has shaped everything from fitness apps to medical policy. Yet, according to a new study from the University of Waterloo, this number tells only part of the story and may do more harm than good (1 Trusted Source
The body mass index: What's the use?

Go to source).
Lead author Dr. Aly Bailey explains that BMI “cannot distinguish between muscle and fat, doesn’t account for where fat is distributed, and ignores important factors like age, sex, and race.” Two people with identical BMIs could have vastly different health profiles — one fit and muscular, the other with high visceral fat and metabolic risk.


Body Mass Index
Body Mass Index
The BMI calculator helps you assess your weight indicating if it is normal or if you are underweight or overweight, based on your height.

A Metric Rooted in Bias

Originally developed in the 19th century to describe the “average man,” BMI was never designed for clinical use. The study highlights that it has since been used to justify racist and anti-fat stereotypes, influencing who gets care, which treatments are offered, and even whose bodies are deemed “normal.”

“BMI became a measure of beauty, fitness, and worth — not health,” says Dr. Bailey. “It’s time to separate health from appearance.”


Ideal Body Weight
Ideal Body Weight
Calculate the ideal body weight for adults easily with Medindia’s Ideal Body Weight Calculator.

What Should Replace BMI?

The study, The Body Mass Index: What’s the Use?, published in Body Image, outlines three possible paths forward:
  • Continue using BMI, but with explicit acknowledgment of its flaws.
  • Combine BMI with other indicators like waist-to-hip ratio, metabolic markers, or lifestyle measures.
  • Reject BMI entirely and adopt metrics that track actual health outcomes — such as cardiovascular fitness, inflammation, or quality of life.
The authors favor the third option, calling for “a holistic, equitable, and evidence-based” approach to body assessment.


Body Mass Index (BMI)
Body Mass Index (BMI)
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Why It Matters

With two-thirds of Canadians now classified as overweight or obese, public health strategies often rely heavily on BMI data. But experts warn that oversimplified metrics risk stigmatizing patients and overlooking those at risk despite “normal” BMI scores.

Moving beyond BMI could help promote inclusive, person-centered healthcare that recognizes health as more than a number.

Reference:
  1. The body mass index: What's the use? - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1740144525000750?via%3Dihub)

Source-Medindia
Height and Weight by Body Frame
Height and Weight by Body Frame
Calculate the ideal weight for your height and your body frame using Medindia’s precise height and weight by body frame for adults.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What exactly is BMI?

A: BMI (Body Mass Index) is a simple calculation dividing weight (kg) by height (m2) to categorize individuals as underweight, normal, overweight, or obese.

Q: Why is BMI considered flawed?

A: It doesn't differentiate between muscle and fat, nor does it consider fat distribution, genetics, age, or ethnicity - leading to inaccurate health assessments.

Q: Was BMI ever intended to measure health?

A: No. It was originally developed in the 1830s by Belgian mathematician Adolphe Quetelet to describe population averages, not individual health.

Q: What can replace BMI?

A: Measures such as body composition scans, waist-to-hip ratio, blood pressure, and metabolic health markers provide a fuller picture.

Q: Does this mean BMI will be discontinued?

A: Not yet, but many experts are urging healthcare systems to reduce reliance on it and adopt more precise, inclusive tools.

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All