Twins, Triplets or Multiple Pregnancy Calculator

|❖
|As the number of fetuses increase, the gestational period decreases, thus, resulting in premature birth and birth defects.
|❖
|Vanishing twin syndrome is commonly seen in case of triplets or quadruplets in which one of the fetuses disappears.
|❖
|Twin-to-Twin transfusion syndrome is observed in identical twins sharing placenta, in which the blood will be diverted from one fetus to another as the blood vessels are connected within the placenta.
|❖
|There may be an increased (Hydramnios) or decreased (Oligohydramnios) amount of amniotic fluid leading to maternal diabetes, congenital infections, premature rupture of membranes (before labor) and intrauterine growth restriction (poor fetal growth).
|❖
|The problems faced by the mother include high blood pressure, anemia, increased bleeding after delivery due to the over extension of uterus (postpartum hemorrhage) and cesarean delivery.