Twins, Triplets or Multiple Pregnancy Calculator

Twins, Triplets or Multiple Pregnancy Calculator

Twins, Triplets or Multiple Pregnancy Calculator

Developed by Medindia Content Team | Calculator reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
What are your chances of carrying more than one baby in your current pregnancy? If you are over the age of 30 or undergoing treatment for infertility or have a family history of twins, it can increase the incidence of multiple pregnancies. In the last two decades the number of twin births in US increased by 70% and the number of women having triplets or more babies has quadrupled.

Answer the following questions to find out whether you are going to give birth to more than one baby in this pregnancy. Perhaps the information will prepare you for your multiple birth experience.

Select Your Details Here
Tell us your month of pregnancy?
Are you over 30 years of age?  Present    Absent
Have you in the past taken any treatment for infertility?  Present    Absent
Is this your third or fourth or more than fourth pregnancy?  Present    Absent
Is your weight gain in excess in the first three months of your pregnancy?  Present    Absent
Is there any history of multiple pregnancy on your mother’s side?  Present    Absent
Is your lower belly bigger than that of your friends who became pregnant at the same time as you?  Present    Absent
Are you experiencing more than usual morning sickness, nausea or vomiting?  Present    Absent
Are you wanting to eat all the time and experiencing an increased appetite?  Present    Absent

Tips for women having Multiple Pregnancy

Take nutritious food rich in protein, vitamins, and other nutrients.
  • Whole-grains
  • Fruits and Vegetables
  • Milk
  • Leafy green vegetables
  • Good fat (plant oil, fish)
Food rich in folate helps to avoid birth defects.
  • Spinach
  • Grains
  • Lentils
  • Peas
Calcium intake is essential to prevent high blood pressure during multiple pregnancy.
  • You can have 3-4 glasses of milk daily
Take bed rest from middle of the second trimester(5th month).
You may require 'cervical cerclage' (treatment to make your cervix stay closed to avoid miscarriage), if your cervix is physically weak and unable to stay closed. Consult with your doctor.
Avoid intercourse from 20th week (or 24th week).

Complications of Multiple Pregnancy

As the number of fetuses increase, the gestational period decreases, thus, resulting in premature birth and birth defects.
Vanishing twin syndrome is commonly seen in case of triplets or quadruplets in which one of the fetuses disappears.
Twin-to-Twin transfusion syndrome is observed in identical twins sharing placenta, in which the blood will be diverted from one fetus to another as the blood vessels are connected within the placenta.
There may be an increased (Hydramnios) or decreased (Oligohydramnios) amount of amniotic fluid leading to maternal diabetes, congenital infections, premature rupture of membranes (before labor) and intrauterine growth restriction (poor fetal growth).
The problems faced by the mother include high blood pressure, anemia, increased bleeding after delivery due to the over extension of uterus (postpartum hemorrhage) and cesarean delivery.

