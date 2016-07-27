Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

- Explore Medindia
- Healthy Living
- News
- Health A-Z
- Articles
- Calculators
- Drugs
- Directories
- Education
-
-
- Bio Informatics
- Degree Courses
- Diploma Courses
- Ministry of Health
- MCI Guidelines
- National Board of Examinations
- Surgical Training in UK
- More
-
-
-
-
- Other Health Resources
- ICD Codes
- Amazing Body Facts
- Health Poll
- Consumer Protection Act
- Health Survey
- Know Your Body
- Print Oath
- Syndromes
- World Health Days
HI I had my period on Oct 17th for 5 days, I had sex every other day including the time when I ovulated. I've had cramps from the 2nd of this month right through, frequent urination and very sore nipples but on 12dpo the sides started to hurt. I did a pregnancy test and it had a smudged line that you could hardly see so I did another test on 14dpo which is today and it came up negative... can anyone help
I came of my period on the 3rd off last month . I was meant to be due 2 days ago. However 2 days ago my right breast was tender for 2 days straight, my left breast has the littliest tingle , last night before going bed my right breast seemed like it had a shooting pain that wouldn't go but it wasn't a situation where I had to hold my boob to calm the pain. I keep feeling like i need to go to the toilet sometimes ans sometimes i feel constipated. I get mild lil cramps in my pelvis on the left side and mild lil pains in my belly sometimes. I keep feeling a lil tired lately , and noticed im eating a lot more and when i do eat im hungry again.
Hi , My last period is on Nov.20 and me and my partner had intercourse last dec 2 How is it possible to get pregnant ? today is Dec 23 but i dont have a mens. I felt nausea and vomiting, My breast sore also . Is it possible that im pregnant ?
HI, My period was from October 21-24. My period length is usually 4 days and cycle length is 25 days. My partner and i had unprotected sex on the 25th and he released inside of me. We then did it again on the 29th and he released in me, three days before my ovulation day on the 01st of November [My fertile days from 27/10-31/10]. Is there a slight possibility that i could get pregnant?
my last menses date july 27 2016 yet now i did not get my menses... pregnant test befor 3 days but the result is negative i confused plz reply me