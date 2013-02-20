medindia
  3. About Pregnancy

Pregnancy

Written by ruchi s. | Medically Reviewed by Dr. Sunil Shroff on Mar 12, 2018
General information about pregnancy

Welcome to the world of eminent parenthood. The miracle of birth starts from the moment the sperm fuses with the egg forming a single cell. Within the next nine months this single cell divides millions of times changing from an embryo to a fetus (also spelled as Foetus) and eventually forms a baby.


A Pregnant women’s body goes through many changes. Though most healthy pregnancies last for approximately nine months, not all babies are born within this exact time frame of prenatal care. The time of delivery is dependent on several factors.

1. Whether the mother is carrying twins or triplets (multiple births).

2. The health of the fetus

3. The health of the pregnant woman.

4. The method used to calculate the due date of the baby’s birth. 

a. The Naegele’s rule – assumes that the woman has a regular menstrual cycle. The due date is calculated at 40 weeks after the first day of the last period cycle. Hence if your last period started on July 1st 2009, for e.g., your baby would be born on approximately the 7th of April 2010, with a week to give or take.
b. An Ultrasound scan – can be used to measure the growing baby to calculate your due date.

Neither of these two methods are always 100 per cent accurate and hence babies can be born a bit early or late. Babies born between the window of 39-41 weeks are considered normal births.

The first time you go for your ultrasound towards the end of second or third month of your pregnancy the doctor or the Sonologist may show your baby on the screen and you will be able to make out the shape. Request him for a picture and most would oblige.

Pregnancy and birth are supposed to be the most amazing events in any couples life. With a lot of information to absorb and several decisions to be made it can sometimes be quite an overwhelming experience.

For convenience, the stages of pregnancy have been roughly divided into three different parts. These are the first, second and third trimester. In this article, we will have a general look at these 3 stages of pregnancy and try to answer some of the immediate questions that arise in the minds of an expecting parent.

1. Expecting moms may now safely exercise in warm weather or take short hot baths or sauna without risking elevations in body temperature that might harm the unborn baby, finds a new study. Soon to-be mums can safely engage in up to 35 minutes of high-intensity aerobic exercise, contrary to the popular belief that pregnant women should not participate in these exercises.Read More..

All the time we wondered and wondered, who is this person coming/growing/turning/floating/swimming deep, deep inside
- Crescent Dragonwagon


What's that on the telly?
It's an angel sent from God...
Growing in my belly...
Like a sweet pea in a pod!
- Melissa Hatcher

Published on Feb 20, 2013
Last Updated on Mar 12, 2018

Malini25

Third trimester is an important time as pregnant women tend to feel dizzy and experience breathlessness. Taking care of the growing baby and self is very important. It is also the time to consider banking your baby's umbilical cord stem cells. Stem cell banking is a health cover for your child as it protects your baby from serious medical disorders.

bandu

hi, my wife is pregant with her 3rd child, she is in her 4th month,our doctor told her fluid level is little low but nothing to worry.. i would like to get expert advise as to know due to the fluid level will there be a complication in growth of baby and delivery, moreover my wife's weight has not increased from last month,it remained the same at 65kg.. pl advise

monikadutta

I have found some good tips in following link, It may be good for you too, http://www.besttipszone.com

KKB66

We got married 2 years before & now we are planning to go for family planning, so far she could not conceived.

Also while intercourse on every alternate days. only few qty of semen goes inside her Virgina.

We approached the Gynecologist & she told us to go for DNA test so what is this?

Note: Sometimes i do Masturbate which Gynecologist is not aware.

So pl advise & whether can we do this

1. Whether can use a CONDOM & get it collected in this &
later feed inside here Virgina ?

Regards

gopaladari

Hi KKB66, I suggest you not to go for family planning as you are still a fresh pair. I think you should be first get educated in doing a goog intercourse where she is on also playing good role. I suggest you to go for foreplay before intercource.

Pregnancy

