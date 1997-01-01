Osteoporosis (Bone Disease) Risk Chart

Osteoporosis Risk Chart calculates a person's risk for osteoporosis . It also predicts if the person requires a special X-ray test called 'bone densitometry or DEXA scan' to confirm the score index from the results of the chart.

Generally as we age the risk of osteoporosis increases and this results in increased risk of fracture such as fracture of the hip bone or wrist bone. The good news is that osteoporosis is reversible by exposure to sunlight and taking Calcium and Vitamin D supplements.



We recommend that you take this test after the age of 40 years. Please answer all the questions. The test is almost 80% accurate in predicting osteoporosis.