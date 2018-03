For Assessment of Pain or Discomfort

1.

In the last week, have you experienced any pain or discomfort in the following areas?

The area between the rectum and testicles Yes No

In your testicles Yes No

Tip of the penis (not associated with urination) Yes No

Below your waist, in the pubic area, overlying the bladder Yes No



2. Over the last week, have you experienced the following symptoms?

Any pain or discomfort during urination Yes No

Any pain or discomfort during or after ejaculation Yes No

3.

Over the last week, how often have you experienced pain or discomfort in any of these areas

Never/ Not at all Rarely Sometimes/ May be few times Often Usually/ Most of the time Always





4.

Choose a suitable number on the following scale to best describe your pain or level of discomfort experienced during the last week. The number 0 implies no pain while 10 refers to unbearable pain.

0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Urination

5. How often have you had a sensation of not emptying your bladder completely after you finished urinating during the last week?

Never/ Not at all Less than 1 time in 5 Less than half time About half time More than half time Almost allways





6. How often have you had to urinate again less than 2 hours after you finished urinating, over the last week?

Not at all Less than 1 time in 5 Less than half time About half time More than half time Almost allways





Assessment of Impact of Symptoms and Quality of Life

None Only a little Some A lot





8. Over the past 1-week, how much did you bother yourself about your symptoms?

None Only a little Some A lot





9. If you were to spend the rest of your life with your symptoms just the way it had been during the previous week, how would you feel about that?