Male Impotence or Sexual Performance Score

Are you a male and worried about your sexual performance or have you lately felt that there is some deterioration in your performance. If this is the case, please take this self- assessment screening test to find out if you need to seek professional help or seek the help of an expert doctor.



Impotence is medically known as ‘Erectile dysfunction’ and affects approx. 40% of men who are 40 years old and almost 70% by the time they are 70. Erectile dysfunction is generally classified as mild, moderate, or complete. It is now known that 80 to 90% of impotence is caused by physical problems, usually related to the blood supply of the penis or the medication they are taking.



Impotence is the inability by a male to achieve an enough rigidity of the penis that is adequate for an intercourse. It is different from premature ejaculation where the ejaculation of semen takes place either before intercourse or too quickly after the penis has entered the vagina.



Read the questions carefully and give an honest response. The test is entirely confidential.

