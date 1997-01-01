Male Impotence or Sexual Performance Score

medindia
Are you a male and worried about your sexual performance or have you lately felt that there is some deterioration in your performance. If this is the case, please take this self- assessment screening test to find out if you need to seek professional help or seek the help of an expert doctor.

Impotence is medically known as ‘Erectile dysfunction’ and affects approx. 40% of men who are 40 years old and almost 70% by the time they are 70. Erectile dysfunction is generally classified as mild, moderate, or complete. It is now known that 80 to 90% of impotence is caused by physical problems, usually related to the blood supply of the penis or the medication they are taking.

Impotence is the inability by a male to achieve an enough rigidity of the penis that is adequate for an intercourse. It is different from premature ejaculation where the ejaculation of semen takes place either before intercourse or too quickly after the penis has entered the vagina.

Read the questions carefully and give an honest response. The test is entirely confidential.

Select your Age
Select your Ethnicity
Please answer all the questions. Almost Never A few times Some times Most times Almost Always
1. How often were you able to get an erection during sexual activity?
2. When you had erections with sexual stimulation, how often were your erections hard enough for penetration (entering your partner)?
3. When you attempted intercourse, how often were you able to penetrate (enter) your partner?
4. During sexual intercourse, how often were you able to maintain your erection after you had penetrated (entered) your partner?
5. During sexual intercourse, how difficult was it to maintain your erection to completion of intercourse?

marily 

I have been reading about erectile dysfunction since a along time, this article is fabulous and a great help to people suffering. According to my knowledge their is a pill called sildenafil cidrate which has proven to be really effective you can get cheap sildenafil citrate easily.

ali.masoom 

For last few months, I am unable to erect the penis. Even if I do make it hard, it wont even last for few seconds. I am really worried, please help me out, and suggest solution for this problem.

CHANDRA333 

Dear Sir,

I have found this website very useful. It provides A to Z information on health. Every health conscious person must view this website.

Yours faithfully,

Chandravadan B. Shah Bhuj (Gujarat)

RAJIN 

Hi, I have discoursed many years ago and that time I found that penis was not so erected after entering in my partner, I am a bit shy and did not consult this with any one, please suggest what to do? I am just 23 years old

vijay1964 

For last two months, I am unable to erect the penis. Even if I do make it hard, it wont even last for few seconds. I am really worried, please help me out, and suggest solution for this problem. I am diabetic

View all Comments (7)

