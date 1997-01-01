medindia
Sex Calculator helps you to find out how many times you had sexual intercourse in your life. Also read top ten stimulating sex facts.
This calculator works best if you are in a regular relationship. If you have had breaks in your relationships, it may not reflect the average accurately.
 Select Your Details
* At what age did you start having regular sex?
* What is your age now?
If you have stopped having sex completely
please indicate at what age you stopped?
* Required

Note:
  • The calculator is based on the figures published by Piccinino, Mosher and others.
  • These figures are world average but may vary from country to country.
  • The accuracy of the predictions are within reasonable margin of error.

Top Ten Stimulating Sex Facts:

Guess how many acts of sexual intercourses happen daily in the world - approx.. 100 million!
Is kissing good for your health? Apparently so, the extra saliva that is exchanged reduces decay of teeth by keeping your mouths clean.
Can you lose calories by merely kissing? Apparently so, you lose 26 calories if you kiss for a minute and 260 if you did it for 10 minutes.
If your girl-friend or wife has a headache it maybe cured yes by having an intercourse but remember to give them orgasm! Research indicates that powerful endorphins or pain killers are released by females during orgasm.
Read more…

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
barkhashiraz 

for both premature ejaculation and ed problems, i know some people are using prolargentsize capsules. and they say it helps.

ndagi123 

a friend called to tell me that he has premature ejaculation what can he do

Sexymamacita414 

I like having sex hard for a really long time.

taylor56 

my wife tried to kill me because we havent had an enough sex what can i do

Anntk4 

Sex calculator was not helpful to me since the earlist age you had listed was 18, mine was 14?

View all Comments (10)

