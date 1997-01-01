Sex Calculator

Lifestyle Interactive Tools

Life Expectancy or Longevity Calculator We all wish to live a long and fruitful life. The life expectancy calculator may just be what the doctor ordered for those curious to know their life expectancy.

Smoking Risk Calculator Do you smoke cigarettes daily? Use medindia smoking risk calculator and calculate your reduced Life Span due to Smoking.

Personality Disorder Screening Test Are you uncomfortable in close relationships? Are you anxious, intense, or demanding and need to know why? You may be suffering from a personality disorder. Use our test to screen for symptoms.

Anorexia or Bulimia Screening Test Do you binge-eat secretly most of the time? Or do you feel so guilty after eating that you badly want to self-induce vomiting and get the food out. Check out if you are a victim of eating disorder.