Sexual Intercourse Calculator

The average duration of sexual intercourse is taken as the time spent from entering the vagina to ejaculation for men. This duration of intercourse varies according to the age of the men; his ethnicity, country of origin and whether he is circumcised or not.

The average time of sex is generally an overestimate of the actual time itself. The average duration of sexual intercourse is taken as the time spent from entering the vagina to ejaculation for men on at least three different occasions. Do not use time involved in foreplay. Ideally use a stop-watch or a wrist watch. Please match your time to the nearest time indicated in our calculator – for example if you ejaculate within 3min and 14 secs use your average time as 3 mins, but if this is 15 secs or over use the average time as 3 min and 30 secs. Similarly if your time is it is 3 mins and 44 secs use the average as 3 mins and 30 seconds and if over 45 seconds or over use 4 minutes.)