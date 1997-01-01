Sexual Intercourse Calculator

The average duration of sexual intercourse is taken as the time spent from entering the vagina to ejaculation for men. This duration of intercourse varies according to the age of the men; his ethnicity, country of origin and whether he is circumcised or not.
If you are curious to know how you compare with others use this calculator. Ideally use a stop-watch and note your duration. This would enable us to give better results in the future.
(How to Calculate the time of Intercourse -
The average time of sex is generally an overestimate of the actual time itself. The average duration of sexual intercourse is taken as the time spent from entering the vagina to ejaculation for men on at least three different occasions. Do not use time involved in foreplay. Ideally use a stop-watch or a wrist watch. Please match your time to the nearest time indicated in our calculator – for example if you ejaculate within 3min and 14 secs use your average time as 3 mins, but if this is 15 secs or over use the average time as 3 min and 30 secs. Similarly if your time is it is 3 mins and 44 secs use the average as 3 mins and 30 seconds and if over 45 seconds or over use 4 minutes.)
Find gubalai sini on facebook by using her method you can last longer in bed up to three hours.
Hello My age is 23 and my sex timing is 1 minute How can I increase my sex Timing?
No dis respect to anybody...but it really seems a travesty that men can not have sex for longer the times this so called calculator gives, or what I have read on this or other sites. I am 45 year old white male with packing 9" and have never, not even once in my life had sex for less than 20 min and on average do 1 hr when I have sex which is about 230 days per year. I am married and my wife can verify what I just stated to be FACT. I believe that it comes down to practice makes perfect. The more you do it the better you get, for years I used to only be able to have sex for a maximum of 1 hr at one time. Then around my 24th birthday after my second child was born ...out of nowhere I suddenly started having sex for more than 1 hr at a time. And since then very seldom fail to do it in less time. During my mid thirties my wife and I at least 24 times per year or twice per month used to have sex 4 times per day. Now just before you all start thinking we are obsessed with sex; I own my own business and we build homes, we have 4 kids and they are all active with extra mural activities my wife and I frequently attend. So no excuses...I believe most people men and woman alike are selfish lovers and because of that have sex too seldom. And because they don't practice they will never reach the seemingly unobtainable goal of consistent great sex for long periods [30 min ].
HEY,I AM 18 AND MY SEX TIMING IS MAXIMUM UP TO 4 MINUTES BUT MY BOYFRIEND TELLS IT'S VERY LOW. MY VAGINA STARTS PAINING WHEN ITS ALMOST 3 MIN.PLEASE URGENT SUGGESTIONS OTHERWISE HE WILL FORCE ME TO CONTROL AND MY PUSSY WILL BECOME USELESS.PLEASE SUGGESTION
I am 34 years old, having 6.00 inch penis, sex duration near about an hour [including foreplay]. Is that okay?