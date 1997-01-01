Sexual Symptoms (Undesirable) and Drugs Calculator

Men's Health

Drugs and Sexual Problem Calculator If you have recently started a medication and have felt any problem with your sex life - use our calculator to find out if the new drug is causing the problem.

Over-active Bladder Calculator Do you have an over-active bladder? Find out by using Medindia’s over-active bladder calculator.

Osteoporosis Risk Chart Osteoporosis (Bone Disease) Risk Chart predicts your risk of developing osteoporosis that leads to brittle bones and fracture. Diet rich in calcium and vitamin D prevents osteoporosis.

Virginity Calculator Are you curious to know how you compare with others of your age when it comes to losing your virginity - if so use our 'virginity calculator' and find out.