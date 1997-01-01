medindia
Drugs for Acne

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Acne. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Acne

Adapalene and Benzoyl Peroxide

Adapalene and Benzoyl Peroxide contains retinoid and keratolytic agent, prescribed for acne in patients 9 years of age and older. Adapalene works by affecting the growth of cells and decreasing swelling and inflammation. Benzoyl peroxide works by reducing the amount of acne-causing bacteria and by causing the skin to dry and peel off.

Azelaic Acid

Azelaic Acid is a naturally occurring saturated dicarboxylic acid, used for skin conditions such as acne and rosacea.

Minocycline

Minocycline is a broad spectrum tetracycline antibiotic. It acts by inhibiting the growth of bacteria in the body. • It is used for certain infections such as rickettsial infections like Rocky Mountain Spotted fever, typhus fever, rickettseal pox and tick fever, sexually transmitted diseases like lymphogranuloma venereum, granuloma inguinale, chancroid and non-gonococcal urethritis, eye infections like trachoma and inclusion conjunctivitis, atypical pneumonia, psittacosis, relapsing fever, acne, brucellosis, Campylobacter infections, bartonellosis, plague and cholera. •It may be effective in other infections as well, however several bacteria have developed resistance to the drug. •It may be used in patients who are allergic to the penicillin group of drugs as an alternative. •It is also used in people who carry the meningococcal bacteria in their nose and upper throat but do not suffer from any symptoms. •Local application of minocycline is used in patients with gum disease along with scaling and root planing.
Trade Names :
Minolox (50mg) | Cnn (50mg) | Divaine (50mg) | Nimolin (50mg) | Minolin (50mg) | Nidcyclin (50mg) | Minoz (50mg) | Minostar DT (50mg) | Cnn (100mg) | Divaine (100mg)
More...

Sulfacetamide and Sulfur

Sulfacetamide and Sulfur is an antibacterial and keratolytic combination, prescribed for acne, rosacea, and seborrhea.

Sulfamethoxazole

Sulfamethoxazole is a sulfa agent, eliminates bacteria that cause infections, especially urinary tract infections.

Topical Clarithromycin

Topical Clarithromycin is an antimicrobial agent, prescribed for skin and skin structure infections.
Acne (Pimples)

Acne (Pimples)

Acne vulgaris, popularly known as ‘pimples’ or ‘zits’ is a skin condition affecting most teenagers.
About - Causes of Acne - Symptoms of Acne - Diagnosis of Acne - Treatment for Acne - Frequently Asked Questions - Videos - Glossary - References -


