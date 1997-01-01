Drugs for Acne

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Acne. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Acne

Adapalene Adapalene is a retinoid-like compound, prescribed for mild to moderate acne. Trade Names : More...

Adapalene and Benzoyl Peroxide Adapalene and Benzoyl Peroxide contains retinoid and keratolytic agent, prescribed for acne in patients 9 years of age and older. Adapalene works by affecting the growth of cells and decreasing swelling and inflammation. Benzoyl peroxide works by reducing the amount of acne-causing bacteria and by causing the skin to dry and peel off.

Azelaic Acid Azelaic Acid is a naturally occurring saturated dicarboxylic acid, used for skin conditions such as acne and rosacea.

Benzoyl Peroxide Benzoyl Peroxide is a keratolytic agent with antibacterial actions, prescribed for acne. Trade Names : More...

Benzoyl Peroxide and Clindamycin Phosphate Benzoyl Peroxide and Clindamycin Phosphate contains an antibiotic and drying agent, prescribed for acne.

Clarithromycin Clarithromycin is a macrolide antibiotic, prescribed infections of the middle ear, tonsillitis, throat infections, laryngitis, bronchitis, pneumonia, and skin infections. It stops the growth of sensitive bacteria. Trade Names : More...

Clindamycin Clindamycin is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections, including infections of the lungs, skin, blood, female reproductive organs and internal organs. Trade Names : More...

Clindamycin and Tretinoin Clindamycin and Tretinoin contains antibiotic and retinoid, prescribed for acne.

Desogestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Desogestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol is an oral contraceptive, prescribed for prevention of pregnancy in women who elect to use this product as a method of contraception. Trade Names :

Doxycycline Doxycycline is broad-spectrum antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as pneumonia and other respiratory tract infections, Lyme’s disease, infections of skin, genital, and urinary systems and anthrax. Trade Names : More...

Erythromycin Erythromycin is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as bronchitis, diphtheria, legionnaires' disease, pertussis etc. Trade Names : More...

Isotretinoin Isotretinoin is a retinoid, prescribed for acne and other skin disorders. Trade Names : More...

Lincomycin Lincomycin is a lincosamide antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections. Trade Names : More...

Minocycline Minocycline is a broad spectrum tetracycline antibiotic. It acts by inhibiting the growth of bacteria in the body. • It is used for certain infections such as rickettsial infections like Rocky Mountain Spotted fever, typhus fever, rickettseal pox and tick fever, sexually transmitted diseases like lymphogranuloma venereum, granuloma inguinale, chancroid and non-gonococcal urethritis, eye infections like trachoma and inclusion conjunctivitis, atypical pneumonia, psittacosis, relapsing fever, acne, brucellosis, Campylobacter infections, bartonellosis, plague and cholera. •It may be effective in other infections as well, however several bacteria have developed resistance to the drug. •It may be used in patients who are allergic to the penicillin group of drugs as an alternative. •It is also used in people who carry the meningococcal bacteria in their nose and upper throat but do not suffer from any symptoms. •Local application of minocycline is used in patients with gum disease along with scaling and root planing. Trade Names : More...

Nadifloxacin Nadifloxacin is a topical antibiotic, prescribed for acne vulgaris. Trade Names : More...

Spiramycin Spiramycin is an antibiotic, prescribed for different types of infection. Trade Names :

Sulfacetamide and Sulfur Sulfacetamide and Sulfur is an antibacterial and keratolytic combination, prescribed for acne, rosacea, and seborrhea.

Sulfamethoxazole Sulfamethoxazole is a sulfa agent, eliminates bacteria that cause infections, especially urinary tract infections.

Tazarotene Tazarotene is a retinoid, prescribed for psoriasis and acne. It may decrease skin inflammation and skin changes associated with psoriasis. Trade Names : More...

Topical Clarithromycin Topical Clarithromycin is an antimicrobial agent, prescribed for skin and skin structure infections.

Tretinoin Tretinoin is a retinoid, prescribed for acne vulgaris and acute promyelocytic leukemia. Trade Names : More...