Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Pavithra. (2024, June 26). Banish Back Acne: Effective Treatments and Tips . Medindia. Retrieved on Jun 26, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/banish-back-acne-effective-treatments-and-tips-216177-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Pavithra. "Banish Back Acne: Effective Treatments and Tips". Medindia. Jun 26, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/banish-back-acne-effective-treatments-and-tips-216177-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Pavithra. "Banish Back Acne: Effective Treatments and Tips". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/banish-back-acne-effective-treatments-and-tips-216177-1.htm. (accessed Jun 26, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Pavithra. 2024. Banish Back Acne: Effective Treatments and Tips. Medindia, viewed Jun 26, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/banish-back-acne-effective-treatments-and-tips-216177-1.htm.