Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Test Calculator / ADHD Test Calculator

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Test Calculator / ADHD Test Calculator Average

3.7 24 user Comments Rating : 12345 Rate This Article : 1 2 3 4 5

Font : A- A+



Test your child for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder or ADHD by using our calculator. ADHD is considered to be a modern day plague by some clinicians as it is the fastest growing diagnosis given to children and teens. Awareness is important for diagnosis of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder or ADHD. It is best if the mother provides all the answers to the questions. If she is not available the father can answer the questions. Test your child for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder or ADHD by using our calculator. ADHD is considered to be a modern day plague by some clinicians as it is the fastest growing diagnosis given to children and teens. Awareness is important for diagnosis of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder or ADHD. It is best if the mother provides all the answers to the questions. If she is not available the father can answer the questions.

The calculator will predict the probability of the condition and the need to see a specialist to help the child. Please read the instructions before using the calculator -



Read each question carefully

 The questions are related to your childs behavior when they are between six and 10 years.

 If the child is older, you should reflect back and try to answer the questions to your best knowledge.

 Rate the problem by selecting the correct box.

The calculator will predict the probability of the condition and the need to see a specialist to help the child. Please read the instructions before using the calculator - The questions are related to your childs behavior when they are between six and 10 years. If the child is older, you should reflect back and try to answer the questions to your best knowledge. Rate the problem by selecting the correct box.

Enter the Details Ethnicity of the Child * Select Asian African Caucasian Hispanics Other population groups Current Age of the Child * Select 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Gender of the child * Male Female Your relationship to the child * Mother Father

Brother Sister

Others Between the age of 6 and 10 years was your child exhibiting any of these behavioral pattern and if so to what extent. Please rate all the behaviors. Behavioral Pattern Not at all Just a Little Pretty Much Very Much 1. Restless and overactive 2. Excitable, impulsive 3. Disturbs other children 4. Fails to finish things started (short attention span) 5. Fidgety 6. Inattentive, distractible 7. Demands must be met immediately otherwise gets frustrated 8. Cries 9. Mood changes quickly 10. Temper outbursts (explosive and unpredictable behavior) * Required

Please Note: This is the Screening Test not Diagnostic Test.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.