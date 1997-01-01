medindia
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Test Calculator / ADHD Test Calculator
Medindia » » » Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Test Calculator / ADHD Test Calculator

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Test Calculator / ADHD Test Calculator

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Test Calculator / ADHD Test Calculator

Developed by Medindia Content Team | Calculator reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
Average
3.7
Rating : 12345
Rate This Article : 1 2 3 4 5

English French
Email bookmark
Font : A-A+

Test your child for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder or ADHD by using our calculator. ADHD is considered to be a modern day plague by some clinicians as it is the fastest growing diagnosis given to children and teens. Awareness is important for diagnosis of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder or ADHD. It is best if the mother provides all the answers to the questions. If she is not available the father can answer the questions.
The calculator will predict the probability of the condition and the need to see a specialist to help the child. Please read the instructions before using the calculator -

Read each question carefully
 The questions are related to your childs behavior when they are between six and 10 years.
 If the child is older, you should reflect back and try to answer the questions to your best knowledge.
 Rate the problem by selecting the correct box.
Enter the Details
Ethnicity of the Child*
Current Age of the Child*
Gender of the child* Male  Female 
Your relationship to the child* Mother  Father 
Brother  Sister 
Others 
Between the age of 6 and 10 years was your child exhibiting any of these behavioral pattern and if so to what extent. Please rate all the behaviors.
Behavioral Pattern Not at all Just a Little Pretty Much Very Much
1. Restless and overactive
2. Excitable, impulsive
3. Disturbs other children
4. Fails to finish things started (short attention span)
5. Fidgety
6. Inattentive, distractible
7. Demands must be met immediately otherwise gets frustrated
8. Cries
9. Mood changes quickly
10. Temper outbursts (explosive and unpredictable behavior)
* Required
Please Note: This is the Screening Test not Diagnostic Test.

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
testingld 

Evaluation, diagnosis and recommendations for accommodations [extra time on standardized tests SAT ACT LSAT GRE GMAT MCAT] and special education and related services (reading support, organizational support) for students with learning and or attention disorders. Students, elementary through graduate school, served from across the country.

hemavathy 

Do you mean to say bipolar disorder?

dawnsangel75 

What is the difference between polar n ADHD?

Related Links

Show More Related Topics

You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer


Health Calculator A-Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Health Calculator Search

Pediatric Calculators

Adult Height Potential

Adult Height Potential

Predict if your kid will be short or tall or average using this height prediction calculator. Height is mostly genetically determined.

Bedwetting Calculator

Bedwetting Calculator

Bedwetting calculator helps you find solution to the problem and the next step you need to take as a parent for your child.

Nutritional Assessment

Nutritional Assessment

Nutritional Assessment Calculator helps to find out if you child is undernourished or malnourished.

Ideal Baby Height Calculator

Ideal Baby Height Calculator

Monitor the growth of your baby by using this 'Ideal Baby Height' Calculator. It will help you find if your baby's height is within the international accepted range in cms or inches.

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

This is a quick calculator to find out how much iron is needed for babies, girls, boys, men, women, pregnant and breast feeding women. The Intake Calculator also includes iron rich foods.

View All

Health Tools

Cardiac Tools
Clinical Tools
Conversion Tools
Diabetes Tools
Health Clocks
Health Risk Assessment Tools
Height Weight Tools
Lifestyle Interactive Tools
Men's Health
Miscellaneous Tools
Nutrition Utilities
Pediatric Calculators
Pharma Tools
Women's Health

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.