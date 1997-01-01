Immunization Chart & Scheduler for your Child

|
Please remember to inform your child’s Pediatrician, if your child has any of the following,
so that appropriate modifications to the schedule/vaccines used, may be made:
1. The child was born prematurely.
2. The child has an underlying chronic medical condition (heart, kidney, lung etc).
3. If the child has an underlying neurological condition.
4. If she is an adoptive child.
5. If there is a history of immune deficiency disorders in the child’s family.
6. If the child has had a reaction to a previous vaccination (persistent crying for 4 hours
or more, difficulty in breathing, unusual body movements like a fit etc).
It is very useful to me. I will add the dates in my personal calander and avoid delay.
kindly furnish rate list of the vaccines listed in above immunization chart