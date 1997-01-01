Immunization Chart & Scheduler for your Child

Please remember to inform your child’s Pediatrician, if your child has any of the following, so that appropriate modifications to the schedule/vaccines used, may be made:



1. The child was born prematurely.



2. The child has an underlying chronic medical condition (heart, kidney, lung etc).



3. If the child has an underlying neurological condition.



4. If she is an adoptive child.



5. If there is a history of immune deficiency disorders in the child’s family.



6. If the child has had a reaction to a previous vaccination (persistent crying for 4 hours or more, difficulty in breathing, unusual body movements like a fit etc).

Please note this is the schedule followed by most of the doctors in India. There may be small variations in practise by different doctors. Always doubly check details with doctors. This scheduler is to make sure that your child does not miss a dose of vaccination or immunization.