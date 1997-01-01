medindia
Immunization Chart & Scheduler for your Child

Immunization Chart & Scheduler for your Child

Immunization Chart & Scheduler for your Child

Developed by Medindia Content Team
To protect against infectious disease, your child needs various immunizations. To determine what type of Vaccines is required and when it needs to be administered enter the date of birth of your child and the immunization scheduler will workout the required schedule for immunization of your child.

Please remember to inform your child’s Pediatrician, if your child has any of the following, so that appropriate modifications to the schedule/vaccines used, may be made:

1. The child was born prematurely.

2. The child has an underlying chronic medical condition (heart, kidney, lung etc).

3. If the child has an underlying neurological condition.

4. If she is an adoptive child.

5. If there is a history of immune deficiency disorders in the child’s family.

6. If the child has had a reaction to a previous vaccination (persistent crying for 4 hours or more, difficulty in breathing, unusual body movements like a fit etc).

Please note this is the schedule followed by most of the doctors in India. There may be small variations in practise by different doctors. Always doubly check details with doctors. This scheduler is to make sure that your child does not miss a dose of vaccination or immunization.
Immunization Schedule
Name of the Baby
Sex * Male Female
Date of Birth*
* Required

krishna78 

It is very useful to me. I will add the dates in my personal calander and avoid delay.

RUBYDHAR 

kindly furnish rate list of the vaccines listed in above immunization chart

