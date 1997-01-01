medindia
Pulse Rate Chart (or) Heart Rate Chart

Pulse Rate Chart (or) Heart Rate Chart

Pulse rate or heart rate chart helps you to find out the recommended pulse rate for your age. This calculator covers the average pulse rate for all age groups including that of the unborn fetus.
Pulse rate is counted by putting slight pressure on any section of the body where the artery is close to the skin and where the pulsations can be felt. The most convenient location is the radial section of the wrist (radial pulse). Other locations include side of the neck (carotid pulse), groin (femoral pulse) or side of the feet (Posterior tibial artery pulse).
How to count the pulse rate at the wrist?
  • Turn the hand with palm-side facing up
  • Place your index finger and middle finger just below the thumb
  • Exert slight pressure with the index and second finger against the wrist bone
  • Count the pulse for 30 seconds using a watch or clock and multiply this number by 2
Important Facts About Pulse Rate Chart

  • Normal values for pulse rate depend on age and fitness level. A normal adult has a pulse rate of 72 per minute and an athlete’s pulse rate maybe below 50 per minute.
  • Patients with an average resting pulse rate above 70 beats per minute can have a slightly higher incidence of heart attacks.
  • You can lower your pulse rate by lifestyle changes i.e by controlling what you eat and regular exercises.
  • Pulse rate increases after meals, during sex and exercise. It can also vary during the day depending on your activity and this is normal.

jean234 

My blood pressure is find, I am not a diabetic, my heart is find. Low thyroids and high in cholesterol But checking my pulse rate staying at 46. When exercise outside it is 74. Take water exercise 3 days a week, low pulse rate 48. Have dizzy, tired feelings.

Prakash-Lakhapate 

Yogasana, Pranayam and Meditation help to reduce Heart Pulse Rate. It also helps to reduce the Blood Pressure. No medicines are required Proper diet and exercise solves the problem. P.J.LAKHAPATE

Grets 

I am 41 yrs of age, i have high blood pressure, sugar diabetes and i have a 'Bockdalek Hernia', whereby my small intestines and part of my spleen has moved through the diaphraigm to under my left lung. There is a history of heart disease in my family also. Over the past 2 months i've been experiencing palpitations...my heart rate reaching 128 or more and pain going up my neck and into my jaw..could this be related to the hernia or some form of heart condition?

Anishkrn1 

We have the best solution to any kind of health related problems be it a simple body ache, abnormal blood pressure, joint pains, swelling, over/ low weightage and even diabetes and heart problems.

Ann78 

Age 78 253 lbs.pulse 48

Cardiac Tools

Waist to Height Ratio

Waist to Height Ratio

Waist to height ratio Calculator is a simple health tool to assess risk of Heart diseases, metabolic disorders. Waist to height ratio calculates your body fat distribution.

Respiratory Rate and Breath-Count Calculator

Respiratory Rate and Breath-Count Calculator

Respiratory Rate and Breath-Count Calculator calculates the respiratory rate and number of breaths. More on how breathing exercises and meditation practices are necessary for good health.

Metabolic Syndrome Calculator

Metabolic Syndrome Calculator

Metabolic syndrome risk assessment calculator is a tool that helps determine your risks for heart disease, diabetes and stroke.

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood pressure readings – what do the numbers mean? Use Medindia’s blood pressure calculator to check whether you blood pressure is at healthy level.

Blood Pressure Chart

Blood Pressure Chart

Blood pressure is the pressure of the blood flowing through your blood vessels against the vessel walls. Just by entering you age, you can get the accurate range of blood pressure value.

