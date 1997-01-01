Pulse Rate Chart (or) Heart Rate Chart

Pulse rate or heart rate chart helps you to find out the recommended pulse rate for your age. This calculator covers the average pulse rate for all age groups including that of the unborn fetus.
Pulse rate is counted by putting slight pressure on any section of the body where the artery is close to the skin and where the pulsations can be felt. The most convenient location is the radial section of the wrist (radial pulse). Other locations include side of the neck (carotid pulse), groin (femoral pulse) or side of the feet (Posterior tibial artery pulse).
|How to count the pulse rate at the wrist?
|
- Turn the hand with palm-side facing up
- Place your index finger and middle finger just below the thumb
- Exert slight pressure with the index and second finger against the wrist bone
- Count the pulse for 30 seconds using a watch or clock and multiply this number by 2
My blood pressure is find, I am not a diabetic, my heart is find. Low thyroids and high in cholesterol But checking my pulse rate staying at 46. When exercise outside it is 74. Take water exercise 3 days a week, low pulse rate 48. Have dizzy, tired feelings.
Yogasana, Pranayam and Meditation help to reduce Heart Pulse Rate. It also helps to reduce the Blood Pressure. No medicines are required Proper diet and exercise solves the problem. P.J.LAKHAPATE
I am 41 yrs of age, i have high blood pressure, sugar diabetes and i have a 'Bockdalek Hernia', whereby my small intestines and part of my spleen has moved through the diaphraigm to under my left lung. There is a history of heart disease in my family also. Over the past 2 months i've been experiencing palpitations...my heart rate reaching 128 or more and pain going up my neck and into my jaw..could this be related to the hernia or some form of heart condition?
We have the best solution to any kind of health related problems be it a simple body ache, abnormal blood pressure, joint pains, swelling, over/ low weightage and even diabetes and heart problems.
Age 78 253 lbs.pulse 48