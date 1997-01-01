Pulse Rate Chart (or) Heart Rate Chart

Pulse rate or heart rate chart helps you to find out the recommended pulse rate for your age. This calculator covers the average pulse rate for all age groups including that of the unborn fetus.

Pulse rate is counted by putting slight pressure on any section of the body where the artery is close to the skin and where the pulsations can be felt. The most convenient location is the radial section of the wrist (radial pulse). Other locations include side of the neck (carotid pulse), groin (femoral pulse) or side of the feet (Posterior tibial artery pulse).

How to count the pulse rate at the wrist?

Turn the hand with palm-side facing up

Place your index finger and middle finger just below the thumb

Exert slight pressure with the index and second finger against the wrist bone

Count the pulse for 30 seconds using a watch or clock and multiply this number by 2

Select Your Details Age * Select Fetus 0 - 1 month 2 - 12 months 1 - 2 years 3 - 4 years 5 - 6 years 7 - 9 years 10 years and above * Required

Important Facts About Pulse Rate Chart Normal values for pulse rate depend on age and fitness level. A normal adult has a pulse rate of 72 per minute and an athlete’s pulse rate maybe below 50 per minute.

Patients with an average resting pulse rate above 70 beats per minute can have a slightly higher incidence of heart attacks.

You can lower your pulse rate by lifestyle changes i.e by controlling what you eat and regular exercises.

Pulse rate increases after meals, during sex and exercise. It can also vary during the day depending on your activity and this is normal.

