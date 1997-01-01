medindia
Medindia » » » Online Heartbeat Calculator | Heart Odometer

Online Heartbeat Calculator | Heart Odometer

Online Heartbeat Calculator | Heart Odometer

Developed by Medindia Content Team | Calculator reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
Average
4
Rating : 12345
Rate This Article : 1 2 3 4 5

Email bookmark
Font : A-A+

How many times has your heart beaten so far? It is important to keep track of your heartbeat. Check our Online Heartbeat Calculator. Heartbeat (heart sound) is heard when the heart valves (bicuspid, tricuspid, aortic and pulmonary) close causing the blood to flow in an appropriate direction. Irregular heartbeat, also called arrhythmia is a condition in which the heart beats too slow (bradycardia) or too fast (tachycardia) or with an abnormal rhythm.
Date of Birth  

Do you know these amazing facts about heart rate?

  • The fetal heart begins to beat with a regular rhythm at around 6 to 7 weeks of pregnancy. By the week of 22, fetal heartbeat can be heard with stethoscope.
  • The average heart beats 72 times in a minute to help the blood travel around our body. On an average the blood travels a total of 12,000 miles (or 19,000 km) in a day.
  • Each heart beat pumps blood and in a lifetime one million barrels of blood are pumped.
  • The heart beats 2.5 billion times in an average lifespan of 66 years.
  • On an average, animals have a limit of about 1 billion heartbeats in a lifetime.
  • If we were to live only 1 billion heartbeats our average lifespan would be 26 years.

References

  • http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/ency/article/003266.htm
  • http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/ency/article/002398.htm

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Ebaillargeon83 

Actually, the lifespan of a billion heartbeats is 26 years, not 30 to 35 years. Because the heart beats at an average rate of 72 bpm, not 60 or 100.

Related Links

Show More Related Topics

You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current


Health Calculator A-Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Health Calculator Search

Cardiac Tools

Waist to Height Ratio

Waist to Height Ratio

Waist to height ratio Calculator is a simple health tool to assess risk of Heart diseases, metabolic disorders. Waist to height ratio calculates your body fat distribution.

Metabolic Syndrome Calculator

Metabolic Syndrome Calculator

Metabolic syndrome risk assessment calculator is a tool that helps determine your risks for heart disease, diabetes and stroke.

Blood Pressure Chart

Blood Pressure Chart

Blood pressure is the pressure of the blood flowing through your blood vessels against the vessel walls. Just by entering you age, you can get the accurate range of blood pressure value.

Activity Calorie Calculator

Activity Calorie Calculator

For your normal daily activities find out your calorie requirements. Increasing the number of activities can help you burn more calories.

Pulse Rate Chart (or) Heart Rate Chart

Pulse Rate Chart (or) Heart Rate Chart

Pulse rate or heart rate calculator helps you to find out the recommended average pulse rate for your age.

View All

Health Tools

Cardiac Tools
Clinical Tools
Conversion Tools
Diabetes Tools
Health Clocks
Health Risk Assessment Tools
Height Weight Tools
Lifestyle Interactive Tools
Men's Health
Miscellaneous Tools
Nutrition Utilities
Pediatric Calculators
Pharma Tools
Women's Health

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.