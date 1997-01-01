Cholesterol Level Counter | Cholesterol Counter

Worried the food you eat will put you at risk for heart disease? Then, it is important for you to look at the amount of cholesterol in the food you eat, as LDL (or bad) cholesterol is the major cause for heart disease. It is advisable for an individual at risk of heart disease to limit the intake of cholesterol to less than 200 mg per day.

Cholesterol Level Counter is a nutritional tool that helps you know the amount of cholesterol, total fat and saturated fat in different food items. This enables you to calculate how much of cholesterol you consume everyday. This calculator also provides you with some interesting facts on cholesterol.

Interesting Cholesterol Facts ❖ Like oil and water, cholesterol does not mix with blood. ❖ High Density Lipoprotein (HDL) carries about 1/4 to 1/3 of cholesterol in blood to liver, from where the cholesterol gets removed. ❖ High Density Lipoprotein (good cholesterol) tends to carry cholesterol 'away' from the arteries and Low Density Lipoprotein (bad cholesterol) carries 'into' the cells. ❖ Egg white and foods from plant sources have no cholesterol. ❖ Your cholesterol level is greatly influenced by some of the following factors including smoking, obesity, poor diet, lack of exercise, high blood pressure, diabetes and family history. ❖ Diet containing saturated fats like high-fat cuts of meat, palm oil and coconut oil may increase the cholesterol level in opposition to mono and poly unsaturated fats, which help reduce the risks of high cholesterol.

