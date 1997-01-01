medindia
Cholesterol Level Counter
Medindia » » » Cholesterol Level Counter

Cholesterol Level Counter | Cholesterol Counter

Cholesterol Level Counter | Cholesterol Counter

Developed by Medindia Content Team | Calculator reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
Average
4.5
Rating : 12345
Rate This Article : 1 2 3 4 5

Email bookmark
Font : A-A+

Worried the food you eat will put you at risk for heart disease? Then, it is important for you to look at the amount of cholesterol in the food you eat, as LDL (or bad) cholesterol is the major cause for heart disease. It is advisable for an individual at risk of heart disease to limit the intake of cholesterol to less than 200 mg per day.

Cholesterol Level Counter is a nutritional tool that helps you know the amount of cholesterol, total fat and saturated fat in different food items. This enables you to calculate how much of cholesterol you consume everyday. This calculator also provides you with some interesting facts on cholesterol.

Select the Food Category
Cholesterol in Animal Foods: Dairy and Egg Products
Dairy and Egg Products
Cholesterol in Animal Foods: Finfish and Shellfish Products
Finfish and Shellfish Products
Cholesterol in Animal Foods: Beef Products
Beef Products
Cholesterol in Animal Foods: Lamb and Veal Products
Lamb and Veal Products
Cholesterol in Animal Foods: Pork Products
Pork Products
Cholesterol in Animal Foods: Poultry Products
Poultry Products

Interesting Cholesterol Facts

Like oil and water, cholesterol does not mix with blood.
High Density Lipoprotein (HDL) carries about 1/4 to 1/3 of cholesterol in blood to liver, from where the cholesterol gets removed.
High Density Lipoprotein (good cholesterol) tends to carry cholesterol 'away' from the arteries and Low Density Lipoprotein (bad cholesterol) carries 'into' the cells.
Egg white and foods from plant sources have no cholesterol.
Your cholesterol level is greatly influenced by some of the following factors including smoking, obesity, poor diet, lack of exercise, high blood pressure, diabetes and family history.
Diet containing saturated fats like high-fat cuts of meat, palm oil and coconut oil may increase the cholesterol level in opposition to mono and poly unsaturated fats, which help reduce the risks of high cholesterol.

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Show More Related Topics

You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk


Health Calculator A-Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Health Calculator Search

Nutrition Utilities

Fat Content in Vegetable Oil / Ghee / Cooking Oil

Fat Content in Vegetable Oil / Ghee / Cooking Oil

Fat Content in Vegetable Oil or Ghee or Cooking Oil is an interactive diet calculator that quickly calculates the amount of saturated and unsaturated fats in cooking oils to help you choose healthy oil.

Antioxidant Food Chart

Antioxidant Food Chart

Know the antioxidant value in foods and plan your daily menu with antioxidant rich foods to stay young and healthy. Antioxidants protect you from free radicals that trigger cell damage and diseases.

Protein Intake Calculator

Protein Intake Calculator

Protein Intake Calculator provides the amount of dietary protein for different age groups and bodybuilders. Protein Intake Calculator lists protein rich foods.

Fiber in Diet Calculator

Fiber in Diet Calculator

Use this calculator to find out your daily fiber intake and see if it meets the international standards for your age and sex.

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Are you health conscious? If yes, go ahead to find out your approximate daily calorie requirement, which varies depending on the lifestyle and activities. This calculator indicates an approximate calorie requirement for a person having a normal lifes

View All

Health Tools

Cardiac Tools
Clinical Tools
Conversion Tools
Diabetes Tools
Health Clocks
Health Risk Assessment Tools
Height Weight Tools
Lifestyle Interactive Tools
Men's Health
Miscellaneous Tools
Nutrition Utilities
Pediatric Calculators
Pharma Tools
Women's Health

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.