Cholesterol Level Counter | Cholesterol Counter

Worried the food you eat will put you at risk for heart disease? Then, it is important for you to look at the amount of cholesterol in the food you eat, as LDL (or bad) cholesterol is the major cause for heart disease. It is advisable for an individual at risk of heart disease to limit the intake of cholesterol to less than 200 mg per day.
Cholesterol Level Counter is a nutritional tool that helps you know the amount of cholesterol, total fat and saturated fat in different food items. This enables you to calculate how much of cholesterol you consume everyday. This calculator also provides you with some interesting facts on cholesterol.