Pregnancy is indeed a magical milestone in your life. Pregnancy Due Date calculator estimates the expected date of arrival of your baby.This calculator also calculates the dates when you would complete the 1st and 2nd trimester of your pregnancy to help you schedule your regular check ups with your obstetrician.Once you have checked the results, you can use the second calculator to estimate the number of weeks of pregnancy for any future dates. This calculation will help you plan any special events with your family or friends.Remember -- Mary Mason