Congratulations!! You are now getting ready to bring a new life into the world.
Pregnancy is indeed a magical milestone in your life. Pregnancy Due Date calculator estimates the expected date of arrival of your baby.
This calculator also calculates the dates when you would complete the 1st and 2nd trimester of your pregnancy to help you schedule your regular check ups with your obstetrician.
Once you have checked the results, you can use the second calculator to estimate the number of weeks of pregnancy for any future dates. This calculation will help you plan any special events with your family or friends.
Remember - "A baby is something you carry inside you for nine months, in your arms for three years, and in your heart until the day you die."
- Mary Mason
Select the first day of your last menstrual cycle and click ’Calculate’ button to find out -
- Date of conception
- Date of finishing three months (or trimester)
- Date of finishing six months (or trimester)
- Estimated date of delivery of the baby
