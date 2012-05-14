medindia
Pregnancy Due Date Calculator
Developed by Medindia Content Team | Calculator reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
Congratulations!! You are now getting ready to bring a new life into the world. Pregnancy is indeed a magical milestone in your life. Pregnancy Due Date calculator estimates the expected date of arrival of your baby.
This calculator also calculates the dates when you would complete the 1st and 2nd trimester of your pregnancy to help you schedule your regular check ups with your obstetrician.
Once you have checked the results, you can use the second calculator to estimate the number of weeks of pregnancy for any future dates. This calculation will help you plan any special events with your family or friends.
Remember - "A baby is something you carry inside you for nine months, in your arms for three years, and in your heart until the day you die." - Mary Mason
Select the first day of your last menstrual cycle and click ’Calculate’ button to find out -
  • Date of conception
  • Date of finishing three months (or trimester)
  • Date of finishing six months (or trimester)
  • Estimated date of delivery of the baby
Select your details
First Day of Last Menstrual Cycle*
* Required

ashzaro 

I have Last Menstrual Period on 27 or 28 Sep 14 during my period i have sex and after period as well twice but this month i have missed my period i have lower abdominal pain even i feel mild pain on ans area pregnancy test i have done on strip its positive

nareshahir 

FOR THE MALE CHILD, WHAT I HAVE TO DO ?

Sarahcharles 

I think this is among the most significant information for me. And i’m glad reading your article. But should statement on few general issues, The website taste is perfect, the articles is in point of fact excellent.

jojojo 

we have had IVF and the due date of the twins is th 14th of may 2012 so i only want to enter this information !

CheekyBabySlings 

After my third child I had gained a ton of weight. I cut out nearly all sugar and flour in my diet but I have a weakness for delicious tortillas. They became my craving food. best baby slings

Women's Health

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing loss calculator is a quick online screening test to check for hearing loss. Result from the test also has important tips to protect your hearing.

Alzheimer's Risk Assessment Calculator

Alzheimer's Risk Assessment Calculator

Alzheimer’s Risk Assessment Calculator is a tool to measure the level of Alzheimer’s disease. It also provides tips to prevent Alzheimer’s disease.

Preventive Health - Screening Tests & charts

Preventive Health - Screening Tests & charts

Preventive Healthcare or Health Screening Guidelines serves as guiding tool for health conscious people. Health Screening Tests are available for all age groups. Read health tips for disease prevention.

Over-active Bladder Calculator

Over-active Bladder Calculator

Do you have an over-active bladder? Find out by using Medindia’s over-active bladder calculator.

Multiple Pregnancy Calculator

Multiple Pregnancy Calculator

Multiple Pregnancy Calculator assesses your pregnancy symptoms and finds if you are pregnant with twins or triplets or more. Multiple Pregnancy Calculator offers tips for pregnant women.

View All

