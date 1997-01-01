medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drugs
  3. Drug Price

Generic Drugs (3050) with All Their Brand Names

Email bookmark
Font : A-A+

Price List Updated on February, 2, 2017
Medindia currently has information on 3050 generic drugs and 110,322 brands that have their prices listed. New drugs with their prices are listed as and when they get approved by the drug controller. Please do write to us (info@medindia.net) if a drug is missing from our comprehensive drug price list.

Browse the Drugs alphabetically

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
* Drug Price mentioned in Indian Rupees ().
SNo Prescribing Information Total No of Brands
(Single+Combination)		 Single Generic Combination of Generic(s)
1  Abacavir 10 View Price View Price
2  Abciximab 1 View Price -
3   Acacia 1 - View Price
4  Acamprosate 3 View Price -
5  Acarbose 51 View Price -
6   Acebrofylline 27 - View Price
7   Acebrofylline (SR) 3 - View Price
8  Acebrophylline 29 View Price -
9  Aceclofenac 1138 View Price View Price
10   Aceclofenac (DR) 1 - View Price
11   Aceclofenac (IR) 1 - View Price
12   Aceclofenac (SR) 1 - View Price
13   Aceclofenac Sodium 1 - View Price
14   Aceclofenac ß-cyclodextrin 2 - View Price
15   Acediasulfone 1 - View Price
16  Acenocoumarol 17 View Price -
17  Acetaminophen 99 View Price View Price
18  Acetaminophen and Codeine 1 View Price -
19   Acetate 1 - View Price
20  Acetazolamide 56 View Price -
21   Acetic Acid 1 - View Price
22   Acetic Acid,Glacial 1 - View Price
23  Acetylcysteine 49 View Price View Price
24   Acetylsalicylic Acid 1 - View Price
25   Acetysalicylic Acid 2 - View Price
26   Aciclovir 39 View Price View Price
27  Acitretin 14 View Price -
28  Aclarubicin 1 View Price -
29  Acrivastine 2 - View Price
30   Activated Charcoal 1 - View Price
31   Activated Dimethicone 16 - View Price
32   Activated Polymethylsiloxane 2 - View Price
33  Acyclovir 148 View Price -
34  Adapalene 41 View Price View Price
35  Adefovir Dipivoxil 4 View Price View Price
36  Ademetionine 1 - View Price
37  Adenosine 10 View Price -
38   Adenosylcobalamin 7 - View Price
39   Adrenaline 2 - View Price
40  Adrenochrome monosemicarbazone / Carbazochrome 41 View Price View Price
41   Al silicate 1 - View Price
42   ALA 1 - View Price
43   Alanine 1 - View Price
44  Albendazole 723 View Price View Price
45  Albumin Human 20 View Price View Price
46   Albuterol 5 View Price -
47  Albuterol (Salbutamol) 209 View Price View Price
48   Albuterol Sulphate 1 - View Price
49   Alcohol 20 - View Price
50   Alcohol 95% 1 - View Price
51  Alendronate 21 View Price -
52   Alendronic Acid 9 View Price -
53  Alfacalcidol 47 View Price View Price
54  Alfuzosin 16 View Price View Price
55   Alfuzosin (ER) 1 - View Price
56   Alginic acid 5 - View Price
57   a-linolenic acid 3 - View Price
58  Aliskiren 2 View Price -
59  Allantoin 30 View Price View Price
60  Allopurinol 90 View Price -
61  Allylestrenol 106 View Price -
62   Aloe 1 - View Price
63   Aloe Vera 36 View Price View Price
64   Aloe vera extract 13 View Price View Price
65   Aloe vera Gel 5 View Price View Price
66   Aloes 1 View Price -
67   alpha hederin 1 - View Price
68   Alpha hydroxy acids 1 View Price -
69   Alpha Ketoanalogue 1 View Price -
70   Alpha Ketoanalogue Tablets 1 View Price -
71   Alpha linolenic acid 1 - View Price
72   Alpha linolennic acid 1 View Price -
73   Alpha Lipoic Acid 142 View Price View Price
74   Alpha Tocophenyl Acetate 6 - View Price
75   Alpha Tocopherol 3 - View Price
76   Alpha Tocopherol 3 - View Price
77   Alpha tocopherol acetate 1 - View Price
78   Alpha tocopherol palmitate 1 - View Price
79   Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate 2 - View Price
80   Alpha-chain specific antisera to Human lg A 1 - View Price
81   Alpha-chain specific antisera to Human lg G 1 - View Price
82   Alphachymotrypsin 3 View Price -
83  Alprazolam 976 View Price View Price
84   Alprazolam SR 1 - View Price
85  Alprostadil 3 View Price -
86   Alum 4 View Price View Price
87   Aluminium 3 - View Price
88   Aluminium hydroxide 50 - View Price
89   Aluminium hydroxide gel 2 - View Price
90   Aluminium Magnesium Silicate 4 - View Price
91  Aluminum Hydroxide and Magnesium Hydroxide 6 View Price -
92  Amantadine 4 View Price -
93   Amantadine Hydrochloride 4 View Price View Price
94   Amaranth denatured abs. 2 - View Price
95  Ambrisentan 2 View Price -
96   Ambroxil (SR) 1 - View Price
97   Ambroxil Hydrochloride 1 - View Price
98  Ambroxol 543 View Price View Price
99   Ambroxol (SR) 10 - View Price
100   Ambroxol Hydrochloride 95 - View Price
101   Ambroxol Hydrochloride (SR) 5 - View Price
102   Ambroxol SR 2 - View Price
103   Ambroxyl Hydrochloride 5 - View Price
104   Amifostin 1 View Price -
105  Amifostine 7 View Price -
106  Amikacin 979 View Price View Price
107  Amiloride 3 - View Price
108   Amiloride Hydrochloride 3 - View Price
109   Amino Acid 1 - View Price
110  Aminocaproic Acid 4 View Price -
111   Aminoethyl phosphinic acid 1 View Price -
112  Aminophylline 11 View Price View Price
113  Amiodarone 37 View Price -
114  Amisulpride 61 View Price -
115  Amitriptyline 267 View Price View Price
116   Amitriptyline Hydrochloride 17 - View Price
117  Amlexanox 1 - View Price
118  Amlodipine 756 View Price View Price
119   Ammon Chloride 1 - View Price
120   Ammon Cl 1 View Price -
121   Ammon lactate 1 - View Price
122   Ammon molybdate 1 - View Price
123   Ammonium Chloride 1 - View Price
124   Ammonium Chloride 41 - View Price
125  Ammonium Lactate 1 View Price -
126  Amodiaquine 6 View Price View Price
127   Amontelukast 2 - View Price
128  Amorolfine 2 - View Price
129  Amoxapine 6 View Price -
130  Amoxicillin 842 View Price View Price
131   Amoxicillin Clavulanic Acid 1 View Price -
132   Amoxicillin Sodium 14 - View Price
133   Amoxicillin Trihydrate 29 - View Price
134   Amoxicillin(1 tab) 2 - View Price
135   Amoxicillin(2 FC-tab) 2 - View Price
136   Amoxicillin(2 tabs) 1 - View Price
137   Amoxxicillin 1 - View Price
138  Amphotericin B 26 View Price View Price
139  Ampicillin 628 View Price View Price
140  Ampicillin and Sulbactam 26 View Price -
141   Ampicillin Terihydrate 2 - View Price
142   Ampicillin Trihydrate 2 - View Price
143   Amrinone 3 View Price -
144   Amtolmetin Guacil 1 View Price -
145   Amylmetacresol 1 - View Price
146  Anastrozole 17 View Price -
147   Andrographic paniculata extract 2 - View Price
148   Anhydrous Benzyl Peroxide 29 View Price View Price
149   Anhydrous Caffeine 6 - View Price
150   Anhydrous Citric Acid 6 - View Price
151   Anhydrous Dextrose 14 - View Price
152   Anio active matter 1 - View Price
153   Anion Active Matter 2 View Price View Price
154   Anise Oil 1 - View Price
155   Anti Rabies Immune Globulin 6 View Price View Price
156   Antioxidants 1 View Price -
157   Antipyrine 4 - View Price
158   Antithymocyte Ig 10 View Price -
159  Apomorphine 2 View Price -
160  Apraclonidine 3 - View Price
161  Aprotinin 12 View Price -
162   Aqua 2 View Price -
163   Arbutin 4 View Price View Price
164  Ardeparin 2 View Price -
165   Arformoterol Tartrate 4 View Price View Price
166  Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation 1 View Price -
167  Arginine 1 - View Price
168  Aripiprazole 133 View Price -
169  armodafinil 6 View Price -
170   Aroma 2 View Price -
171   Arsenic Trioxide 1 - View Price
172  Arteether 27 View Price -
173  Artemether 241 View Price View Price
174  Artesunate 355 View Price View Price
175   Ascorbic Acid 73 View Price View Price
176   Ascorbic Acid (SR) 1 - View Price
177  Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) 33 View Price View Price
178  Asenapine 1 View Price -
179   Ash 11 - View Price
180  Asparaginase 2 View Price -
181   Aspartame 9 View Price View Price
182   Aspartic Acid 1 - View Price
183  Aspirin 309 View Price View Price
184   Aspirin (Enteric Coated) 7 - View Price
185   Aspirin (Modified release) 1 - View Price
186   Aspirin Enteric Coated 1 - View Price
187   Aspirin(enteric coated) 1 - View Price
188  Astaxanthin 13 - View Price
189   Astaxanthin Complex 1 - View Price
190   Astaxanthin10% 1 - View Price
191  Astemizole 20 View Price -
192  Atazanavir 10 View Price View Price
193  Atenolol 765 View Price View Price
194  Atomoxetine 11 View Price -
195  Atorvastatin 906 View Price View Price
196   Atorvastatin (film coated) 2 - View Price
197   Atorvastatin Calcium 7 - View Price
198  Atracurium 11 View Price View Price
199   Atracurium Besilate 2 View Price -
200   Atropine 47 View Price View Price
201  Atropine and Diphenoxylate 1 View Price -
202   Atropine Methonitrate 1 - View Price
203  Auranofin 2 View Price View Price
204   Avobenzone 11 View Price View Price
205   Azadirachta Indica Oil 1 - View Price
206  Azatadine Maleate 8 View Price View Price
207  Azathioprine 22 View Price -
208   Azelaic Acid 2 View Price -
209  Azelastine 10 View Price View Price
210   Azelastine Hydrochloride 2 - View Price
211  Azilsartan Medoxomil 2 View Price -
212  Azithromycin 1965 View Price View Price
213   Azithromycin 250 mg Tablets 1 View Price -
214   Azithromycin 500 mg Tablets 1 View Price -
215   Azithromycin Anhydrous 3 - View Price
216   Azithromycin Dihydrate 2 - View Price
217   Azithromycin Trihydrate 1 - View Price
218  Aztreonam 47 View Price -
219   Azulene 1 - View Price
Disclaimer :
The Price of the drugs indicated above may not match the actual price at which they are sold. Prices can change depending on many factors, including local taxes. These are only approximate indicative prices of the drug.

Search Drugs

By Generic Name :
By Brand Name :

Pharma Links

Drug Database / All About Drugs

Drug Information
Drug Toxicity
Drug Price List
Drugs - Side Effects
How To Take Drugs
Drugs by Medical Conditions
Therapeutic Classification of Drugs
ICD Codes for Drugs
Drugs by Specialty
Health Conditions Due to Drugs
Drug Interaction with Foods

FDA Drug Informations

FDA Approved Drugs
FDA Drug Safety Labeling Changes
FDA Drug Recalls

Recently Added Drugs

Inotuzumab ozogamicin
Enasidenib
Latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic
Ertugliflozin
Copanlisib
Enbucrilate
Diphenylpyraline
Emicizumab-kxwh
Valbenazine

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.