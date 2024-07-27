About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
World Hepatitis Day: It's Time for Action

World Hepatitis Day: It's Time for Action

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on Jul 27 2024 2:41 PM

Highlights:
  • World Hepatitis Day aims to raise awareness and accelerate efforts to combat hepatitis
  • Hepatitis B and C are the most common types, causing chronic liver infections and liver cancer
  • The World Health Organization targets eliminating hepatitis by 2030
World Hepatitis Day, observed annually on July 28th, is a global health initiative aimed at raising awareness about viral hepatitis, a silent killer affecting millions worldwide. The day serves as a platform to educate the public, healthcare professionals, and policymakers about the various types of hepatitis, their prevention, diagnosis, and treatment (1 Trusted Source
World Hepatitis Day 2024

Go to source).

Dietary Recommendations for Hepatitis - Foods to Include and Avoid
Dietary Recommendations for Hepatitis - Foods to Include and Avoid
Hepatitis is a viral infection that attacks the liver. Hepatitis diet should be carefully monitored and prepared for easy and quick recovery of hepatitis patients.
Theme for World Hepatitis Day 2024

The theme for World Hepatitis Day 2024, "It's Time for Action," underscores the urgent need for accelerated efforts to combat hepatitis. With a staggering statistic of one person dying every 30 seconds from hepatitis-related illnesses, the global community is called to unite in preventing, diagnosing, and treating this disease effectively.


Quiz on Hepatitis
Quiz on Hepatitis
Hepatitis is a common liver disease that is responsible for mortality as well as morbidity. Test your knowledge on hepatitis by taking this quiz. ...

History of World Hepatitis Day

The inception of World Hepatitis Day can be traced back to the birthday of Dr. Baruch Blumberg, a Nobel Laureate who made groundbreaking discoveries about the hepatitis B virus. His research led to the development of a diagnostic test and vaccine for hepatitis B, a significant milestone in the fight against the disease. To honor his contributions, July 28th was chosen as World Hepatitis Day.


Hepatitis B-Causes-Symptoms-Diagnosis-Treatment-Vaccination-FAQs
Hepatitis B-Causes-Symptoms-Diagnosis-Treatment-Vaccination-FAQs
Hepatitis B is inflammation of the liver due to infection with the hepatitis B virus.

Significance of World Hepatitis Day

World Hepatitis Day holds immense significance for several reasons:

Raising Awareness: The day helps to increase public awareness about hepatitis, a disease often overshadowed by other health concerns.

Promoting Prevention: It emphasises the importance of vaccination, safe blood transfusions, and safe sexual practices to prevent hepatitis B and C.

Encouraging Testing: The day encourages people to get tested for hepatitis, enabling early detection and treatment.

Advocacy for Treatment: It advocates for increased access to affordable and effective hepatitis treatments.

Policy Impact: World Hepatitis Day influences policy makers to prioritise hepatitis prevention and control in national health agendas.


Hepatitis C - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment, Complications, Prevention
Hepatitis C - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment, Complications, Prevention
Hepatitis C is a contagious viral disease affecting the liver that is caused by the hepatitis C virus.

The Burden of Hepatitis

Hepatitis is a serious global health challenge. There are five main types of hepatitis viruses: A, B, C, D, and E. Hepatitis B and C are the most common and cause chronic liver infections that can lead to cirrhosis, liver cancer, and death.

Despite advancements in diagnosis and treatment, hepatitis remains a major public health concern. Millions of people live with hepatitis without knowing it, and many lack access to essential services.

Achieving the Elimination Goal

The World Health Organization (WHO) has set an ambitious target of eliminating hepatitis by 2030. To achieve this goal, concerted efforts are needed to:
  • Increase vaccination coverage for hepatitis B
  • Expand access to hepatitis B and C testing and treatment
  • Strengthen surveillance and data systems
  • Promote safe blood transfusions and injection practices
  • Raise awareness about hepatitis prevention and care
World Hepatitis Day serves as a crucial platform to mobilize the global community, galvanize support, and accelerate progress towards hepatitis elimination. By working together, we can save lives and build a healthier future for all.

Reference:
  1. World Hepatitis Day 2024 - (https://www.who.int/campaigns/world-hepatitis-day/2024)

Source-Medindia


