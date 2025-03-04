Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Navapriya S. (2025, March 04). Nutritious Oil-Free Snack Ideas for a Balanced Diet . Medindia. Retrieved on Mar 04, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/nutritious-oil-free-snack-ideas-for-a-balanced-diet-219094-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Navapriya S. "Nutritious Oil-Free Snack Ideas for a Balanced Diet". Medindia. Mar 04, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/nutritious-oil-free-snack-ideas-for-a-balanced-diet-219094-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Navapriya S. "Nutritious Oil-Free Snack Ideas for a Balanced Diet". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/nutritious-oil-free-snack-ideas-for-a-balanced-diet-219094-1.htm. (accessed Mar 04, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Navapriya S. 2025. Nutritious Oil-Free Snack Ideas for a Balanced Diet. Medindia, viewed Mar 04, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/nutritious-oil-free-snack-ideas-for-a-balanced-diet-219094-1.htm.