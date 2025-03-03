World Obesity Day 2025: Addressing a Global Health Threat

World Obesity Day raises awareness of obesity's health risks and global prevention, urging collaborative efforts from individuals and health systems to combat this epidemic.
- Obesity is a global health crisis, with obesity rates estimated to rise by 2035
- Early intervention and systemic solutions are key to preventing obesity-related complications
- The WHO and public health organizations urge collaborative efforts to fight obesity worldwide
Women are more obese than men with increased health risks. #obesity #weightloss #worldobesityday2025 #BMI #obese #medindia’
Global Obesity CrisisIt is estimated that up to 1.9 billion people worldwide will be living with obesity in 2035. Childhood obesity is expected to increase by 100% between 2020 and 2035. About 1 in 4 people will have obesity by 2035. The number of adults living with overweight and obesity can double from 2010 to 2035.
Lifestyle is not the only cause of obesity. It includes genetic, environmental, and socio-economic factors. The focus was always on individuals to control obesity. However, it is time to pay attention to the systems to achieve the goal. These include the health systems, government systems, food systems, the media, and the environments we work and live in. All these systems contribute to the increasing rates of obesity worldwide.
Rising Obesity Risk in IndiaIn India, obesity has become a growing health crisis, particularly in urban areas. Lifestyle changes, eating more processed foods, and reduced physical activity contribute to this complex disease. WHO and public health agencies urge the importance of early intervention to prevent obesity-related complications.
Low and middle-income countries have high obesity rates and are unable to meet the WHO targets. It is estimated that the cost of health services for people with high BMI (Body Mass Index) globally can rise to 990 billion dollars per year.
Health Risks Associated with ObesityObesity significantly increases the risk of developing chronic diseases like:
- Cardiovascular diseases: Heart attacks, hypertension, and strokes are closely linked to obesity.
- Type 2 diabetes: Excess body fat disrupts insulin function, leading to diabetes.
- Cancer: Studies show that obesity can lead to cancers like breast, colon, and pancreatic cancer (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
World Obesity Day: 'All countries significantly off track to meet 2025 WHO targets on Obesity'
Go to source).
- Mental health issues: Obesity is often associated with anxiety, depression, stress, and low self-esteem.
- Musculoskeletal disorders: Conditions such as osteoarthritis is more common among obese individuals due to excess weight on joints.
WHO’s Global Efforts to Combat ObesityThe World Health Organization has implemented many strategies to reduce the obesity rate. They are:
- Policy recommendations: Encouraging countries to impose taxes on sugary drinks and foods, reduce junk food advertisements (especially for children), and ensure clear nutritional labeling on processed foods.
- Physical activity programs: Promoting active lifestyles through initiatives such as the Global Action Plan on Physical Activity. Include a sentence on what is this initiative all about
- Research and awareness campaigns: Conducting studies to identify effective interventions and spreading awareness through social media and community programs.
- Healthcare access improvements: Improving access to obesity treatments, such as bariatric surgery, with government support.
Role of Individuals in Combating ObesityControlling the risk of obesity depends on the collaborative effort between individuals and the systems. Individuals can contribute by adopting healthier eating habits, regularly exercising, being aware and creating awareness among their people, and supporting local authorities to create healthier communities.
World Obesity Day is a reminder that obesity is a global health challenge that requires immediate attention. With collaborative efforts from governments, healthcare organizations, and individuals, it is possible to reverse the obesity epidemic and build a healthier future.
Reference:
- World Obesity Day: 'All countries significantly off track to meet 2025 WHO targets on Obesity' - (https://www.worldobesity.org/news/world-obesity-day-all-countries-significantly-off-track-to-meet-2025-who-targets-on-obesity)
Source-Medindia