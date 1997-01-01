medindia
Ideal Chest Measurement for Men

Chest Measurement calculator helps you find out what would be the ideal measurement of your chest for your height.

It's no secret, one of the biggest reasons many of us workout every day is to look our possible best. For men, it not only means being muscular, but also having a lean, proportional body structure that looks athletic.
To use this calculator all you need to do is select your age range and Just key in your height (in cms or inches)and click submit and you will get the results for the ideal average chest measurement for your height. However if your chest measures more than the ideal by an inch or two, please do not worry – a broad chest only adds to your personality. If less, work on your chest in the gym under the guidance of an instructor.
Select Your Details
  Age Range    *   
  Height    *   
* Required

A few interesting facts about building an aesthetic physique

Parameters for an aesthetic physique are:
* Broad shoulders with bulging biceps and triceps.
* A wide, flat chest that sits on top of a clear V-taper that ends in a narrow waist.
* Developed, sculpted legs that end in bicep-like calves.
So, how can men actually achieve this?
It so happens, that building an aesthetic physique depends on a formula, and remember anyone can do this. The ideal physical size and proportions seems to be more of a science than people think.
The Golden Ratio
The beginnings of the Golden Ratio dates back to the Roman era, where sculptors of sacred temples had to conform to the ideal human proportions laid down by ancient scholars.
Later Leonardo da Vinci in 1487, with his fascination for the human body, drew the human figure and called it the Vitruvian Man. He said, “man is a model of the world.”
It was Euclid, a Greek mathematician, often referred to as the “father of geometry” who had first defined the ratio in 300 BC.

The Golden Ratio concept: Two quantities are in the Golden Ratio; if the ratio of the sum of the quantities to the larger quantity is equal to the ratio of the larger quantity to the smaller one.

This is what the Golden Ratio looks like:
And this is how it is numerically expressed: 1:1.618 (1 to 1.618). In the case of the above image, b is 1 unit long, and a is 1.618 units long.
The first person to have applied the Golden Ratio was Eugen Sandow, who is also called “father of bodybuilding”.

