medindia
Hearing Loss Calculator
Medindia » » » Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Developed by Medindia Content Team | Calculator reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
Average
5
Rating : 12345
Rate This Article : 1 2 3 4 5

Email bookmark
Font : A-A+

Are you wondering if your ‘hearing’ is getting weaker?
Are you increasing volume in TV or radio to volume levels that others find loud?
Do you often ask people to repeat themselves during conversations because you are straining to hear them clearly?
Do even loud noises sound like mice squeaks?
Do others tell you more than once that you may have hearing problems?
Hearing Loss
If the answer is YES to any of the above questions then you are at the right place to check your hearing ability.
Hearing loss is the third most identified health problem in the United States after heart disease and arthritis. Hearing loss or hearing impairment is a partial or total inability to hear in one or both ears. Hearing ability varies from person to person and people of all ages can gradually lose their hearing strength for many reasons. However, hearing loss is a common disability that can affect people above the age of 65.

If left untreated hearing loss can affect your quality of life leading to social isolation, depression, falls, emotional instability, paranoia and dementia. But don’t lose heart! You’re not alone in this. Millions of people of all ages are dealing with hearing problems on a daily basis. World famous achievers with hearing problems like musician Ludwig van Beethoven, inventor Thomas Edison, Hollywood stars like Steve McQueen, Whoopi Goldberg and Jodie Foster and US Presidents Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton, to name a few, continue inspiring people with hearing loss to lead successful lives.
Medindia’s hearing loss calculator can help you find your hearing impairment at an early stage and guide you to visit a hearing professional for a more comprehensive hearing evaluation.

HOW DO I PREPARE MYSELF TO TAKE UP THE TEST?

Wear your earphones. (Remember, headphones are head-worn audio devices and earphones are plugged directly in your ears)
Check your earphone’s quality (A default sound will be played before the test to ensure your earphone’s quality).
Set your system volume at 50%.
Audio sounds at different frequencies will be played through your ear phones.
At the end of each task, you will find a questionnaire to answer, asking about your hearing experience.
Your response to the hearing test should be honest to get accurate results.
Keep your ears tuned!
Enter your details
Gender* Male Female
Age*
Ethnicity*
Is your earphone working?(Click here to check it)*
Yes   No
* Required

INTERESTING FACTS AND STATISTICS ABOUT HEARING LOSS

Over 5% of the world population show a hearing disability
At an average of 43 million people in the world of the age 12- 35 show hearing disability
Hearing aids support hearing in 94% of persons with hearing disability around the world
About 20% people in the world above 55 years have some kind of hearing loss
More than 40 million American people show significant hearing impairment
Listening to loud music shows that 15% of college graduates have a hearing loss similar to their parents
In India, about 63 million people suffer from hearing impairments

SIMPLE TIPS TO TAKE CARE OF YOUR EARS

Do not keep the volume of your television sets, iPods, and music players very high (Recommended below 85 decibels)
Use ear plugs when you are working in a noisy environment
Do not push cotton plugs/ cotton swabs deep into your ears
Check for accumulation of ear wax and clean them regularly...Read more

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

You May Also Like

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified


Health Calculator A-Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Health Calculator Search

Clinical Tools

Protein Catabolic Rate

Protein Catabolic Rate

Find out breakdown rate of proteins in patients suffering from kidney problem and for those undergoing dialysis.

Body Surface Area for Adults

Body Surface Area for Adults

Here is a simple calculator for you to find out the total body surface area for adults, based on their height and weight, offered by medindia.

Corrected Sodium Calculator

Corrected Sodium Calculator

Corrected Sodium Calculator calculates sodium required to overcome hyponatremia due to hyperglycemia. Hyponatremia is caused if the sodium level falls below 135 mEq/L (mmol/L).

Time Averaged Concentration of Urea

Time Averaged Concentration of Urea

This calculator gives you the average concentration of urea, which is calculated with the value of blood urea nitrogen (BUN), in terms of mg/dl, before and after dialysis.

Dialysis Efficiency (Kt/V) Calculator

Dialysis Efficiency (Kt/V) Calculator

Dialysis Efficiency Calculator or Kt/V calculator is an interactive tool that indicates how well dialysis is working for you and checks if enough water and waste products are cleared from your blood.

View All

Health Tools

Cardiac Tools
Clinical Tools
Conversion Tools
Diabetes Tools
Health Clocks
Health Risk Assessment Tools
Height Weight Tools
Lifestyle Interactive Tools
Men's Health
Miscellaneous Tools
Nutrition Utilities
Pediatric Calculators
Pharma Tools
Women's Health

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.