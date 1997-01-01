medindia
Medindia » » » Corrected Sodium Calculator

Corrected Sodium Calculator

Corrected Sodium Calculator

Developed by Medindia Content Team | Calculator Reviewed by Dr. Sunil ShroffSenior Consultant Urologist & Transplant Surgeon
Average
4.1
Rating : 12345
Rate This Article : 1 2 3 4 5

Email bookmark
Font : A-A+

Hyponatremia is a medical condition caused due to the low sodium level in blood usually below 135 mEq/L (mmol/L). Sodium helps maintain blood pressure and proper functioning of body tissues like nerves and muscles. Some of the causes of hyponatremia include diarrhea, kidney disease, sweating and vomiting. Patients with mild hyponatremia (129 and 134 mEq/L or mmol/L) may experience symptoms like weakness, dizziness, headache and nausea. Hyponatremia can be severe if the sodium level falls below 129 mEq/L or mmol/L causing seizures, coma and even death.

Hyperglycemia (increased blood glucose) can lower sodium level in blood. In such cases, use Medindia's Corrected Sodium Calculator to calculate the sodium required to overcome the deficit.

Enter Your Details
Sodium (Na)* mg/dl
Glucose* mg/dl
* Required

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Show More Related Topics

You May Also Like

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk


Health Calculator A-Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Health Calculator Search

Clinical Tools

Creatinine Clearance

Creatinine Clearance

Medindia presents you a calculator for measuring the corrected creatinine clearance, based on your height and weight.

Body Surface Area for Adults

Body Surface Area for Adults

Here is a simple calculator for you to find out the total body surface area for adults, based on their height and weight, offered by medindia.

Resting Metabolic Rate (RMR)

Resting Metabolic Rate (RMR)

We burn calories even when we rest. This energy, RMR/BMR is used for the normal functioning of the vital organs. Use this online tool to calculate the RMR/BMR, which is useful in planning your weight loss program effectively.

Dialysis Efficiency (Kt/V) Calculator

Dialysis Efficiency (Kt/V) Calculator

Dialysis Efficiency Calculator or Kt/V calculator is an interactive tool that indicates how well dialysis is working for you and checks if enough water and waste products are cleared from your blood.

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing loss calculator is a quick online screening test to check for hearing loss. Result from the test also has important tips to protect your hearing.

View All

Health Tools

Cardiac Tools
Clinical Tools
Conversion Tools
Diabetes Tools
Health Clocks
Health Risk Assessment Tools
Height Weight Tools
Lifestyle Interactive Tools
Men's Health
Miscellaneous Tools
Nutrition Utilities
Pediatric Calculators
Pharma Tools
Women's Health

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.