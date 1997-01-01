Hyponatremia is a medical condition caused due to the low sodium level in blood usually below 135 mEq/L (mmol/L). Sodium helps maintain blood pressure and proper functioning of body tissues like nerves and muscles. Some of the causes of hyponatremia include diarrhea, kidney disease, sweating and vomiting. Patients with mild hyponatremia (129 and 134 mEq/L or mmol/L) may experience symptoms like weakness, dizziness, headache and nausea. Hyponatremia can be severe if the sodium level falls below 129 mEq/L or mmol/L causing seizures, coma and even death.
Hyperglycemia (increased blood glucose) can lower sodium level in blood. In such cases, use Medindia's Corrected Sodium Calculator to calculate the sodium required to overcome the deficit.