Diabetes Health Center

Diabetes is a metabolic disease in which your blood glucose, or blood sugar, levels are too high. You get glucose from what you eat. Insulin helps glucose get into your cells to give energy.



In type I diabetes, your body does not make insulin and in type II, which is more common, your body does not make or use insulin well.

