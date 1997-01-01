medindia
Virginity is in vogue again. Virginity till recently was considered a stigma among young girls. The current trends indicate that girls now want to preserve their chastity till they get married. The average age at which a girl normally loses her virginity varies and depends on their ethnicity and the country they live in.
Are you curious to know how you compare with others of your age, if so - use our virginity calculator and find out.
Select Your Details
Select your Country *
Select your Ethnicity *
Select your Age*
Select the Age at which you lost your Virginity *
Teen Sexual Activity Facts

  • Four in ten girls who had their first intercourse at the age of 13 or 14 years reported that it was either forced or non-voluntary or unwanted.
  • By 15 years about 13% of teens have had sexual intercourse.
  • By the time they reach 19 years 7 out of 10 teens have had sexual intercourse at least once.
  • The chance of becoming pregnant within a year if not using a condom is much higher (90%) among the teens than others.
  • Nearly a third of all teen pregnancies end up in abortion.
Remember you are not alone and your problem can be cured and managed more effectively.

teppolundgren 

I didn't know this calculator only gave results for women. I'm a man who's still a virgin at 40. And if that isn't depressing enough, the fact that in 5 years' time I won't even be able to enter my age into the calculator, certainly is. Who will tell me I'm a loser when I'm 60? Or 80?

jasminewill 

I can't believe this. A great testimony that i must share to all HIV patient in the world i never believed that their could be any complete cure for HIV or any cure for HIV, i saw people's testimony on blog sites of how DR ENATO prepare herbal cure and brought them back to life again. i had to try it too and you can't believe that in just few weeks i started using it all my pains stop gradually and i had to leave without the HIV DRUGS the doctor gave to me. Right now i can tell you that few months now i have not had any pain, delay in treatment leads to death.

Rashedsw 

When I was 26 years old, I learned my HBsAg was reactive when I was required to undergo medical exam for an employment [so depressed I wasn't hired and the doctor had to write in big words, 'not fit to work' on my medical result clearance]. It was my first time to be tested with that kind of blood work, so I have no idea when I contacted hepatitis B virus. My husband and I are the only ones who knew about my situation. I am so embarrassed and ashamed because hepatitis B is considered as an STD, like the infamous AIDS/HIV. My husband has no hepatitis B (thankfully) but I fear that even with his hepatitis B vaccine, he will get my disease, though doctors assures us he is safe from me.I always sleep longer than usual on weekends, always tired, often experiences tummy ache, sometimes unexpected skin itchiness/rashes, arthritis, irregular bowel movement and am temperamental But today am totally cure.

VictoriaS 

Congratulations, you're still holding on? Well, I think an American made this test... Seriously, it's not like I'm fighting off guys to protect my precious chastity. It just hasn't happened yet.

saleha.k 

i am sailu , i m having a boy frnd i love him a lot, but he doubts about about my virginity, i want to get a test and i want to prove him that i am still virgin? can any one say me name of virginity test hospital in hyderabad.

View all Comments (6)

