Drugs for Abdominal Pain

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Abdominal Pain

Aluminum Hydroxide and Magnesium Hydroxide Aluminum Hydroxide and Magnesium Hydroxide contains antacids, prescribed for preventing ulcers, heartburn relief, acid indigestion and stomach upsets. Aluminum Hydroxide and Magnesium Hydroxide neutralizes acid in the stomach. Trade Names :

Aztreonam Aztreonam is monobactam antibiotic, prescribed for serious infections caused by susceptible gram negative bacteria like urinary tract infection, lower respiratory tract infection. It works by killing sensitive bacteria that cause infection. Trade Names : More...

Budesonide Budesonide is a corticosteroid, prescribed for inflammatory bowel disease, asthma, and also for breathing trouble. Trade Names : More...

Cefuroxime axetil Cefuroxime axetil is a semi synthetic cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for different types of infections such as lung, ear, throat, urinary tract and skin. Trade Names :

Dexlansoprazole Dexlansoprazole is a proton pump inhibitor, prescribed for esophagitis and heartburn due to gastro-esophageal reflux disease (GERD).

Doxycycline Doxycycline is broad-spectrum antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as pneumonia and other respiratory tract infections, Lyme’s disease, infections of skin, genital, and urinary systems and anthrax. Trade Names : More...

Drotaverine Drotaverine is an antispasmodic, prescribed for pain and dysfunction caused by smooth muscle spasm. Trade Names : More...

Famotidine Famotidine is a histamine (H2-receptor antagonist), prescribed for ulcer. Trade Names : More...

Fenoverine Fenoverine is an antispasmodic, prescribed for muscle spasms. Trade Names :

Hyoscyamine Hyoscyamine is an anticholinergic agent, used as pain killer (Belladonna alkaloid). It blocks cardiac vagal inhibitory reflexes during anesthesia induction and intubation, used to relax muscles. Trade Names :

Lansoprazole Lansoprazole is a proton pump inhibitor, prescribed for gastric ulcer, duodenal ulcer, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), erosive esophagitis (inflammation of esophagus), and Zollinger-Ellison (gastric acid hyper secretion) syndrome. It blocks the enzyme in the stomach that produces acid. Trade Names : More...

Levofloxacin Levofloxacin is prescribed for treating certain bacterial infections, and preventing anthrax. It is a quinolone antibiotic. It kills sensitive bacteria. Trade Names : More...

Mebeverine Mebeverine is a musculotropic antispasmodic agent without atropic, prescribed for irritable bowel syndrome, and GI tract spasm. Trade Names : More...

Mepenzolate Mepenzolate is an antimuscarinic agent, prescribed for the treatment of peptic ulcer combined with other medication. It decreases acid secretion in the stomach and control intestinal spasms.

Mesalamine(Mesalazine) Mesalamine(Mesalazine) is an anti-inflammatory agent, prescribed for the induction of remission and for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate ulcerative colitis (inflammation of the colon). Trade Names :

Metronidazole Metronidazole is an antibacterial agent, prescribed for trichomoniasis, amebiasis and other bacterial infections. Trade Names : More...

Nitrofurantoin Nitrofurantoin is an antibiotic, prescribed for urinary tract infections. Trade Names : More...

Norfloxacin Norfloxacin is a synthetic chemotherapeutic agent, prescribed for urinary tract infections and eye infections. Trade Names : More...

Pantoprazole Pantoprazole is a proton-pump inhibitor, prescribed for gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), ulcers, Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome, and erosive esophagitis. It decreases the amount of acid made in the stomach. Trade Names : More...

Peppermint oil Peppermint oil reduces spasms of the digestive tract. It is prescribed for various stomach and intestinal disorders. It is used to relieve symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) including abdominal cramps, pain and bloating (feeling of a full and tight abdomen). It is also used as carminative to facilitate the expulsion of gas from the digestive tract. Peppermint oil has also been used topically to treat the common cold, tension headache , muscle aches, nerve pain and itching because of its cooling effect. Peppermint oil is used traditionally in herbal tea, mouth freshener, to reduce stress and improve concentration or alertness. Trade Names :