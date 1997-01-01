Alprazolam and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Alprazolam interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Alprazolam
Alprazolam is a benzodiazepine, prescribed for anxiety and panic disorders.
Alprazolam Interactions with Food and Herbs
Grapefruit Juice: Grapefruit juice may increase the concentration of alprazolam in the blood.
Kava : Alprazolam interacts with Kava (Piper methysticum) resulting in excessive drowsiness.
Hypericum species (St. John's wort) : St.John's Wort interacts with alprazolam and lowers the plasma level of the drug thereby reducing its therapeutic effect.
Alprazolam Interactions with Alcohol
Alcohol adds to the effect of alprazolam on central nervous system (CNS) resulting in excessive drowsiness and decreased motor skills.
How to Take the Medication - Alprazolam
Alprazolam is available only on prescription. It comes in the form of a tablet, extended release tablet, an orally disintegrating tablet (that can dissolve easily in the mouth) and as a concentrated solution (liquid) to take orally (by mouth). Follow the instructions exactly as on the label. Do not take more than the prescribed amount. Extended release tablets are usually taken once daily while the tablet, orally disintegrating tablets and concentrated solution are taken two to four times a day.