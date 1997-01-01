HIV/AIDS Risk Calculator

Do you feel anxious and afraid of being at risk of HIV/AIDS
infection? Or even worried you may have been infected with HIV that could possibly develop into full blown AIDS soon? Use our HIV Risk Calculator
with questions that probe into the risk factors and determine if any of them applies to you. If you believe you are at risk of being exposed to possible HIV infection, it is of utmost importance that you get tested for HIV
at the earliest.
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) is a virus that primarily transmits through unprotected sexual intercourse. It destroys the body's immunity and causes AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome). AIDS was first reported in the United States in 1981 and has since become a major worldwide epidemic.
http://www.hiv-zelftest.nl
check you hiv status at hiv zelftest or hiv thuistest
at http://www.hiv-testing.com/en/hiv-calculator/ you can find a more detailed hiv/aids calculator