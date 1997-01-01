HIV/AIDS Risk Calculator

Calculate your HIV Risk

Ethnicity Select Asian African Caucasian Hispanics Other population groups

1.Have you had unprotected sex with someone who has or may have AIDS? Yes No

2. Have you ever indulged in oral or anal sex with someone who has or may have AIDS? Yes No

3.Have you had sex with many partners or had sex with someone who has had sex with many partners? Yes No

4.Have you ever come into contact with the body fluids of someone who has or may have AIDS? Yes No

5. Have you ever shared sex toys, needles or syringes with someone who has or may have AIDS? Yes No

6.Have you ever had sex with someone who has used needles or syringes to take drugs? Yes No

7.Have you at any time suffered from sexually transmitted diseases like genital warts, genital herpes, gonorrhea, syphilis, Gonococcal or non-Gonococcal urethritis? Yes No

8.Have you ever had transfusion of unscreened blood or medical injections from unsterilized equipments? Yes No