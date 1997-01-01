medindia
HIV/AIDS Risk Calculator

HIV/AIDS Risk Calculator

Do you feel anxious and afraid of being at risk of HIV/AIDS infection? Or even worried you may have been infected with HIV that could possibly develop into full blown AIDS soon? Use our HIV Risk Calculator with questions that probe into the risk factors and determine if any of them applies to you. If you believe you are at risk of being exposed to possible HIV infection, it is of utmost importance that you get tested for HIV at the earliest.

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) is a virus that primarily transmits through unprotected sexual intercourse. It destroys the body's immunity and causes AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome). AIDS was first reported in the United States in 1981 and has since become a major worldwide epidemic.
Calculate your HIV Risk
Ethnicity
1.Have you had unprotected sex with someone who has or may have AIDS? Yes No
2. Have you ever indulged in oral or anal sex with someone who has or may have AIDS? Yes No
3.Have you had sex with many partners or had sex with someone who has had sex with many partners? Yes No
4.Have you ever come into contact with the body fluids of someone who has or may have AIDS? Yes No
5. Have you ever shared sex toys, needles or syringes with someone who has or may have AIDS? Yes No
6.Have you ever had sex with someone who has used needles or syringes to take drugs? Yes No
7.Have you at any time suffered from sexually transmitted diseases like genital warts, genital herpes, gonorrhea, syphilis, Gonococcal or non-Gonococcal urethritis? Yes No
8.Have you ever had transfusion of unscreened blood or medical injections from unsterilized equipments? Yes No
9.Did you experience any of the following in the last 6 months: persistent cold and flu, extreme weight loss and fatigue, persistent diarrhea, recurring night sweats? Yes No

AIDS Facts

  • Though Human Immunodeficiency Virus is known to be transmitted only when the blood or blood products of an infected person come into contact with the blood of a healthy person, it is also found in the Saliva of the infected person in small amounts.
  • The Virus can be transmitted from an infected mother to a child during pregnancy or delivery and while breast-feeding.
  • The HIV test of an infected person can show false negative results until the person develops anti-bodies against the virus. So we advise you to take HIV test every 3 to 6 months if you think you may be infected.
  • The HIV infected person may develop severe flu like symptoms, diarrhea, night sweats within 2-3 weeks of exposure and these may disappear in weeks. Or the person may not experience any symptoms at all.
  • It is not the Virus that kills the infected person but opportunistic infections that the infected person acquires due to immune deficiency caused by HIV.

