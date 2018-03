Amisulpride and its Interactions with Alcohol

Amisulpride interaction with Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication and if there is any drug-alcohol interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.



Drug Name : Amisulpride Amisulpride Interactions with Alcohol Amisulpride interacts with alcohol leading to excess drowsiness and dizziness or faintness.



How to Take the Medication - Amisulpride Amisulpride comes in the form of a tablet and an oral solution that can be taken by mouth. You may take this medicine 1-2 times a day with food or on an empty stomach. The prescribed dose differs among patients depending on the severity of the condition. Don't miss the dose. If you miss, take it as soon as you remember. You should not take double the dose at one time to make up for the missed dose.