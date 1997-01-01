Daily Calorie Requirement for Age and Lifestyle

Are you eating the right amount of calories? Use our nutritional utility tool to calculate the calories required for different age groups including children, teenagers, adults and older adults. Your recommended calorie intake is displayed based on how active you are. Your activity level plays a major role in determining the amount of calories needed per day for a healthy body.
Do you know what the term 'calorie' actually means?
Calorie is nothing but a measure of energy that is required by your body to perform any activity. It is interesting to know that your body needs calories even when you sleep.
Looking for a daily caloric value guide to stay healthy? Enter your details below and know how much of calorie is recommended for your age and lifestyle.
my height is 160cm and weight is 62kg plz suggest me the food so i can reduce my belly fat due to sitting for long tims in office.
my height is 147cm and weight is 55kg.please suggest me to loose weight
I have Normal weight of 62 and Height of 168 cms and TGL is high 208 LDL is 108 How this is possible
HI
MY HEIGHT IS 5'9 FEET MY WEIGHT IS 74 KG MY AGE IS 20YEAR PLASE GIVE ME ADVISE FOR LOSSING FAT
Hi,
My age is 31 years and my height is 5'8 feet but body structure is very Normal having wight is 84 kgs.
Please advice me the food schedule.