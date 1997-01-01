Daily Calorie Requirement for Age and Lifestyle

Daily Calorie Requirement for Age and Lifestyle Average

4.2 30 user Comments Rating : 12345 Rate This Article : 1 2 3 4 5

Font : A- A+



Are you eating the right amount of calories? Use our nutritional utility tool to calculate the calories required for different age groups including children, teenagers, adults and older adults. Your recommended calorie intake is displayed based on how active you are. Your activity level plays a major role in determining the amount of calories needed per day for a healthy body.

Do you know what the term 'calorie' actually means?

Calorie is nothing but a measure of energy that is required by your body to perform any activity. It is interesting to know that your body needs calories even when you sleep.

Looking for a daily caloric value guide to stay healthy? Enter your details below and know how much of calorie is recommended for your age and lifestyle.

Enter Your Details Ethnicity * Select Asian African Caucasian Hispanics Other population groups Sex * Male Female Age * Select 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 71 72 73 74 75 76 77 78 79 80 81 82 83 84 85 86 87 88 89 90 91 92 93 94 95 96 97 98 99 Activity Level * Sedentary

Moderately Active

Active

SedentaryModerately ActiveActive Sedentary

Moderately Active

Active

SedentaryModerately ActiveActive Select Sedentary Moderately Active Active * Required

A Few Interesting Facts on Calories It is recommended that 45–65% of your calories come from carbohydrates, 10–35% from proteins and 20–35% from fat.

Due to the biological changes in the body, adolescents' caloric requirements are high.

in the body, Pregnant women require 300 calories extra per day.

Calorie requirements of an individual can be calculated with the Harris-Benedict formula and Katch-McArdle formula.

Eat foods with more calories and less fat to stay healthy. It helps maintain ideal body weight.

If you eat more calories than you need, it would be difficult to reduce weight.

Nuts are rich in calories. They contain protein, fiber, mono and polyunsaturated fats and other vitamins and minerals.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.