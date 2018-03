Amiodarone and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Amiodarone interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.



Drug Name : Amiodarone Amiodarone Interactions with Food and Herbs Grapefruit Juice: Grapefruit juice inhibits the breakdown of amiodarone in the intestine. It is better to avoid grapefruit and its juice with amiodarone.

St.John's Wort: Generally St. John's wort is not recommended when you are on amiodarone. Before start this medication, ask your doctor about the safety of using these two together.

Tobacco: Use of tobacco while taking amiodarone may lead to interactions.



Amiodarone Interactions with Alcohol Use of alcohol while taking amiodarone may lead to interactions.



How to Take the Medication - Amiodarone Amiodarone comes as a tablet which can be taken once or twice a day with food or on an empty stomach. Follow the instructions exactly as guided. Read the prescription label completely and follow the instructions accordingly. Don't exceed the recommended dose.