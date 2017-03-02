Ten Common Drug-Drug interactions

Drug-drug interactions occur when two or more drugs alter each other’s effects or increase the chances of side effects. The drugs may be taken for the same disease or two different diseases present at the same time.Drug-drug interactions are not limited to only prescription medications; these can occur with non-prescription or over-the-counter drugs as well.The drug-drug interactions may not occur in all the individuals who take the combination of the medications. The development of the interaction depends on several conditions like the age or underlying disease conditions of the patient like liver or kidney disease (which interfere with the metabolism or excretion of the drug), or the dose or duration of the medications, or the time difference between the administration of the medications.A drug-drug interaction may make one of the drugs less effective, cause unexpected side effects or increase the action of the other drug. While several drug-drug interactions are harmful, there are cases where two drugs are given together because of a beneficial effect as well.